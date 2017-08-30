The MovieFilm Commentary Track: Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

After watching Batman & Robin a few weeks ago, you'd think there was no further we could fall, but Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is here to say, “Hold my beer.” That's right, the MovieFilm boys have a commentary to mark the Man of Steel’s 1987 franchise-killer hitting its thirtieth anniversary last month. Come don your nostalgia-tinted glasses with us and see if they're enough to dull the pain of Christopher Reeve’s ignominious farewell to his most iconic role. Listen in as we go through some of the behind-the-scenes history, highlight the pluses, zero in on the minuses, and just generally have a good time talking through Superman’s unkindest cut. As always, you can hear it via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven't already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.