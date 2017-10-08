The MovieFilm Podcast: Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is now in theaters, arriving thirty-five years after the cult classic original! For this week’s show, Brian and I dive deep into the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi detective yarn starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. But that's not all! Listen to my interview with Peter Landesman, writer/director of the new film Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, plus quick conversations on James Cameron’s new Terminator plans, Universal’s Fast & Furious spin-off, and much more! As always, you can hear it all via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven't already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.