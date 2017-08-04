The MovieFilm Podcast: Dunkirk + The Dark Tower

After more than ten years in development, Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has finally come to movie screens, and the MovieFilm boys are here to offer their takes on the would-be franchise-starter from Sony Pictures. Does the Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey adventure movie signal a bold beginning or an ignominious end? We offer our takes on that, as well as Christopher Nolan’s wartime opus Dunkirk. But that’s not all!
We also talk the upcoming TV series sequel to 1980s classic The Karate Kid, the dissolution of the much-ballyhooed Transformers writers’ room, a familiar face joining Ron Howard’s Han Solo Star Wars spin-off movie. Plus: Quick takes on the new Death Wish trailer starring Bruce Willis, and thoughts on a whole slew of sad Hollywood passings in the past few weeks. Listen through the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. As always, please hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.
