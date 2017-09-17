The MovieFilm Podcast: IT: Chapter One

IT is here, and with the killer clown movie bringing the box office back to undead life, we’ve got lots to discuss on the first MovieFilm of the fall as we pick apart the horrific Stephen King adaptation and whether it measures up to the famous 1990 TV adaptation! But while Pennywise is our main topic, we’d be pound foolish if we didn’t also discuss this week’s new release American Assassin, and talk about the latest headlines out of Hollywood, including Liam Neeson announcing his retirement from action films, and word that J.J. Abrams has taken over the command of Star Wars: Episode 9! In addition, hear our takes on the trailers for Mark Felt and The Disaster Artist, plus Zaki’s interview with writer/director Danny Strong about his new film Rebel in the Rye, now in theaters. All that, plus plenty of Listener Letters and more! As always, you can hear it all via the embed below, or at iTunesor Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven't already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.