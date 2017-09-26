The MovieFilm Podcast: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The MovieFilm boys celebrate Zaki's birthday with a spoiler–filled conversation about current box office ruler Kingsman: The Golden Circle. But that's not all! Also: Quick takes on The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, and our early reaction to CBS’ new Star Trek series, Discovery. Plus: An interview with director Hany Abu Assad about the upcoming The Mountain Between Us! All that, plus plenty of Listener Letters and more! As always, you can hear it all via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven't already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.