The MovieFilm Podcast: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in theaters now, and Brian & Zaki have a spoiler-filled chat to celebrate the wallcrawler’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! How does it stack up to previous Spider-flicks? Does Tom Holland supplant Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in our hearts and minds? Also: director Matt Reeves’ comments on directing The Batman, rumors of a Rocky rematch in Creed 2, and more on the behind-the-scenes turmoil at the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie. Plus: more reactions to Transformers: The Last Knight in Listener Letters! Listen through the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. And as always, please hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.