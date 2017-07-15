The MovieFilm Podcast: War for the Planet of the Apes

This week Brian & Zaki talk War for the Planet of the Apes in a spoiler-filled discussion of the third and final entry in the Apes series' current trilogy! Additionally, Zaki interviews David Lowery, writer and director of A Ghost Story, the boys discuss Matt Reeves abandoning Ben Affleck's draft of The Batman script, as well as Star Wars news, Listener Letters, and plenty of other movie talk! You can listen through the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. And as always, please hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.