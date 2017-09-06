The MovieFilm Podcast: Summer Movie Wrap!

Labor Day has come and gone, and with it summer movie season! As is our annual tradition, the MovieFilm boys reconvene after the long weekend to look back at the past several months of high profile blockbusters, all-ages animated films, and low budget indies. From The Fate of the Furious to Dunkirk -- with plenty of pit stops in-between -- we take stock of what worked and what didn't. And with this being one of the lowest-grossing summers on record, there's plenty to unpack! In addition, we discuss the news of yet another directorial shuffle on a Star Wars film, talk about seeing the legendary John Williams in concert and Close Encounters of the Third Kind on the big screen, plus plenty of other Hollywood Headlines! Listen via the embed below or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. If you haven’t already, make sure to hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.