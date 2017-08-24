The MovieFilm Podcast: The MovieFilm Mailbag!

It's the dog days of August, but that doesn't mean we don't have a lot to discuss on the MovieFilm show! Hear our thoughts on plans to revive the Terminator franchise once again, word of a solo picture for Batman’s nemesis the Joker, behind-the-scenes drama with Justice League, and more! Plus: some exciting new Star Wars news, a hefty dose of Listener Letters as we answer a diverse array of questions from all corners, and Zaki’s reflections on attending his 20 year high school reunion! Listen through the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. As always, please hit “like” on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.