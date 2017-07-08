The Mum Tum.

My arch nemesis.

The villain in my trousers that stops me wearing low rise jeans, bodycon dresses, and tight-fitting clothes.

Why oh why do you hang so low? (I feel that could almost be a song 'does your belly hang low, can you toss it to and fro...')

I can't be the only mum that struggles with this, right? Buying jeans when you have put on a few pounds is hard enough already, add in a gross little over-hang and it becomes impossible. I can hear all the slim, athletic mums rolling their eyes and passing on their advice on the 'best exercises to tuck in a tummy' but who has time for that? Probably me, but I don't want to. I don't like exercise and always seem to find much better things to do with my time, like catching up on Netflix, or Love Island. Because come on, Love Island is life and DID JESS REALLY SLEEP WITH MIKE AND IS CRAIG REALLY INTO CAM????

What do you do with it? Tuck it in and you have a nicely bulging roll under your trouser line, pull it out and you have a lovely overhang. Leggings are the devil, tights give you thrush and dresses....well I suppose floaty dresses work, but I'm not a floaty dress kinda gal. Not for everyday wear anyway!

So do we just embrace it? Not give a damn what people think about that bulge? Or walk around desperately breathing in at all times. I mean come on, that's a workout in itself - why does it still taunt me?

I think there should be a trend for mum tums, just to make us all feel a little bit better about ourselves, take the pressure off us to just 'pop' back to how we used to look, pre-darling child/body destroyer.

I know people always say 'I love my mummy tummy, it's where I grew my little angels for 9 months' and yes, that might be true, but when you are getting dressed up for a night on the tiles (LOL as if that happens anymore) or trying to buy sexy lingerie it is just a self-confidence killing hinderance.

Any tips from my fellow imperfect parents on how to hide the mum-tum successfully?