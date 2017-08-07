The Mysteries Of Nemrut Dağ

There are lots of places around the world that present creepy, awe-inspiring, or otherwise inexplicably perplexing natural (or man-made) phenomena. Whether you’re dealing with Stonehenge, Easter Island, or Nemrut Dağ, you never know what kinds of mineral surprises you’ll find lurking behind each and every corner of your expedition. What was that last one, you ask?

Nemrut Dağ is notable for its relative lack of publicity. Situated in Southeastern Turkey, the mountain range presents strikingly detailed and mysterious stonework—something the Native American Hopewell culture never would have fathomed—and many of the works are religious or spiritual in nature at least to some degree. One particular work depicts Antiochos interacting with some god or goddess accompanied by a contemporaneous horoscope—an ancient dating method? The terraced, technologically impressive nature of the region bears striking resemblance to the Incan domain, too.

The entire body of accomplishment, containing heads of different deities and rulers and citizens (as shown above), is simply unconscionable. How could ancient Hellenistic kingdoms have come up with such great structures in the B.C. era? Is that even possible?

Sometimes, when I see stories like this, I develop an added bit of faith in humanity. When everything is seemingly going horribly, and there is no apparent mode of escape, looking back at these marvelous structures reminds me how powerful humans can become by joining forces.