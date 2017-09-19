The Mystery of Who Is Creamer

If you’re ever looking for feel good music that has an eclectic, repeatable, and vintage - Creamer is it!

Based in Nashville, TN, Creamer announced their first US Tour dates including a handful of shows supporting the very well known, Wilco. The band is led by Philip Creamer, former front man of the Dallas-based band Dovetail, will also feature touring members of Nikki Lane and Nicole Atkins bands, as well as The Autumn Defense.

They are set to perform songs off Creamer’s upcoming debut album across the Midwest and Southwest this September including their debut performance in Los Angeles at the famed Hotel Cafe. The album is produced by Wilco’s Pat Sansone alongside Josh Shapera (Flaming Lips, The Autumn Defense) is slated for an Early 2018 release and features appearances and performances by The Texas Gentlemen, Audley Freed, Dave King, and more.

Creamer

Magic starts off smooth with some incredibly delicious bass lines and evolves into a retro - like rock classic. Half way through the song it’ll oddly make you think of the iconic scene Reservoir Dogs where Michael Madsen dances to “Stuck In The Middle” blending in everything and making it the perfect song to jam to you’re alone or just need a good, solid song to strut along to.

Congrats on touring with Wilco! What are you most excited about this tour?

Thanks! I think with this tour I'm most excited about listening to Wilco every night and getting to perform for their great fans, of which I am one. Also excited to sing in some classic American music halls and theaters.

You moved from the Dallas/Fort Worth music scene to Nashville to work on your solo project. How was the change for you? Was it something that felt right for you?

The move to Nashville was all about doing the best thing for my family and my creative sense of being. To find a new scene of artistic collaborators is to rediscover oneself.

Pat Sansone from Wilco and Josh Shapera (Flaming Lips, The Autumn Defense) produced your upcoming debut album. What was it like working with them?

Working with Pat and Josh was a natural fit. We became friends in the process, a dream scenario to be sure. Those two guys are on the next level in their craft and it was a bit of the "going to school" feeling each morning, nervous, but ready to do something memorable. You have to understand, these guys are from the same planet my music family is from, so we trusted them and the process was brilliant. I couldn't be happier with the result, a 12 song journey into the center of the music in my head.

How is the transition from working within a band (Dovetail) to working on your solo project? What do you like most about it?

Working with Dovetail was my ground zero. It's everything I understood about musical collaboration. Moving forward has been nothing but progress. It must happen and the music gets much better, but I relish my time in Dovetail. We learned the ropes of songwriting, recording, playing live, and going hard. Now I get to enjoy the music we're all making respectively.

You've worked with a lot of artists from great bands such as Cheap Trick, Sheryl Crow, Wilco, My Morning Jacket, and Poco, just to name a few - is there any project or artist that you consider a favorite?

Some of my favorite artists/friends doing it right now in the Nashville scene are Cordovas, Robyn Hitchcock, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Nicole Atkins, and Ruby Boots.