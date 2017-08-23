The Myth of Being Unlovable Part 2

Linda: Examining all of our myths frees us to go on to become more loving people and to enjoy loving relationships, without doubt, anguish, and confusion that the false beliefs regularly promote. To bust the myth of being unlovable, these are steps toward radical self-acceptance. See if you can come up with additions to those listed below that will serve you on your journey to wholeness.

When we make a commitment to love ourselves as is, we become realistic by accepting that our personal best is good enough. Then we can speak to the inner critic (that negative voice in our mind) about our right effort, right intention, and “good enough” accomplishments. We can stand up to that inner bully and speak in our own behalf. To let go of materialism is to give up the habit of measuring ourselves by possessions, house, car, or body. Genuine self-acceptance is a shift from the material to the interpersonal, relational aspects of life. When assessing our success, more important questions to ask are: Who do love? Who loves me? What do I have to contribute to others? Am I giving of myself? Compassionate self-care is essential for radical self-acceptance. We need to eat well, exercise, rest, and have plenty of fun. Once we identify those things that nourish our soul, giving ourselves those things regularly, we begin to thrive. Imagine success by visioning doing things competently at work, with the family and friends and at play. Imagining ourselves in good form activates the vision to come true. Focus on what is rather than what isn’t. It is important to take time out every day to review the successes, even the small accomplishments, and to own that we are becoming more competent. Take action. By setting goals and acknowledging ourselves accomplishing the goals one by one, we take ownership that we are a steady plodder, recognizing that the accomplishments add up over time. Be positive: An optimistic, can-do attitude gives us energy, and inspires the support of others. Saying an affirmation such as “I am lovable” sends a positive message to our mind even if it feels that it’s a reach in the beginning. When we identify our dark shadow (the part of us that we deem unacceptable), we can begin to create a respectful relationship with it in all its aspects. All the dark parts have gifts in their hands if we thoroughly search for what they are. When we discover our golden shadow (the best of who we are) we begin to delight in it in all its splendid aspects Meditation opens our hearts and minds. It allows us to discover who we really are at our basic nature. With regular meditation, the old limiting beliefs from the past come into focus where we can examine them to see if they are valid today.

For those of us who have been limited by the mistaken notion that we are unlovable, busting this particular myth with take us a long way toward well-being. The examination may be challenging but so well worth the effort. How delightful it is to finally rest into the certainty that we are lovable human beings. That’s about as good as it gets!

