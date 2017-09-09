The Myth of the College Degree

So what should I major in?

It's a big question students and parents worry about. Worse, society adds its expectations too.

Think about it. One of the first questions every college student gets asked by relatives or neighbors alike is: "So what's your major"? Is it business or petroleum engineering or computer science? Those lead to high paying jobs don't they?

Truth is it probably doesn't matter.

While most parents want their child to have a job and urge them to earn a technical degree, we are beginning to recognize that the amount of new technical information is doubling every 2 years and according to some studies, for students starting a 4 years technical degree, half of what they learn in the first year of study will be outdated by their third year of study.

In fact, most college graduates have jobs unrelated to their major according to one major study by the U.S.Census Bureau.

Why? The simple answer is that the world has changed and the workforce too.

Globalization in the wake of tremendous advances in technology has altered everyday life and work, as we have never experienced. In fact, as a former U.S. Secretary of Labor put it: Most people will "have 10 to 14 jobs by age 38 ... the top 10 jobs that will be in demand (don't yet exist) and they are using technologies that haven't been invented in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet."

Given the pace of change, what one majors in is not as important as learning how to learn; to think differently about what they learn and, if possible, discover their interests and aspirations. Colleges now need to provide students with the fundamental truth about the new economy and provide them with interdisciplinary, and multidisciplinary experiences that prepare them for this new bold future.

Slowly, what is learned is starting to change in colleges and universities around the world. In the Design Factory at Aalto University near Helsinki Finland, for example, they bring "engineering, art and business students together to design, build and market" a specific innovation. This model, inspired by Stanford's D School, "has expanded to nine other countries, including America, Australia and South Korea."

Project based learning or PBL as it is called entails identifying and working on real world problems often solved with experts in the field working aside our students.

Recently, the Economist Magazine highlighted such new learning approaches where "Students will work on tough practical problems in huge open spaces."According to the Economist, "In the past 15 years, the Economist points out, "dozens such institutions have been set up, from Chile to China. Many reject the usual ways of getting young adults to learn: lectures, textbooks, slog in the library, exams--and professors. Instead students work on projects in teams, trying to solve problems without clear answers."

Some of the experiments are focused on bringing all the disciplines together, particularly art, science and business. And something else too. It is "how" we think which is why “Design Thinking", (a "framework based on research in the learning sciences, including cognitive neuroscience") is so critical.

That is what the university of the future is all about.