Pundits say that the winner-take-all Two Party System of the United States makes a win by a third party “almost impossible.” Not true. The two-party system, the “duopoly,” has been eroded and undercut by people voting with their feet, assaulted by billionaires’ Dark Money parties, and could be taken by the two social media generations who came closer than most people realize to breaking out of that trap last year.

Imagine U.S. voters as droplets in a vast body of trapped water, its great combined weight surging against the crumbling two-party system, droplets finding all the cracks, rivulets of people following any individuals who are wriggling their way out, cracks widening, about to burst the dam.

Depending upon the nature of the break-out, it will come in either lethal or life-and-nation saving ways. The United States is about to change.

Two Unworthy Vessels Of Representative Government Are Eroding Spectacularly.

Granted, mainstream media propaganda still makes the Democrats and Republicans seem to include all voters. In reality, Democrats and Republicans are down to less than a fourth of the U.S. voters each. They are already minority parties. Hollowed out, the old parties by 2016 moreover barely existed below the federal level.

By 2020, according to Gallup polls, over half the voters in the United States will be registered Independent, not a party but a nonpartisan stance. The corporate media scramble to explain this, telling us that it “means nothing” because given only two choices in elections Independents lean more toward whichever party they left than the other one. However, 58% of US voters say that they want a new party, a third alternative. Among Independents, half the nation, that desire for a new party jumps to 71%.

Democrats and Republicans aren’t mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, you know. Private political clubs, theu were created in the 1800s as nationwide get-out-the-vote networks or “machines” in a time before telephones, let alone the Internet. There’s nothing sacred or inevitable about them. Sporadically, some new group has taken over the controls of one machine or the other, changing its ideology.

For example, the Republican party, itself a spin-off from the Whigs, was in 1865 an abolition party headed by Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves. By 1895, though, after another group took it over, the Republican machine was the party of corrupt corporate “robber barons”, devoted to raw capitalism. Similarly the “New Deal” Democratic Party was in the 1990s taken over by the New Democrats led by the Clintons, who turned what had been the workers party into a global-corporate-CEO party. Both party leaderships have for decades been rightist — pro-war, ripping up social safety nets to lower taxes on the richest, etc. — and dizzyingly corrupt.

Two-thirds of U.S. people by contrast are Progressives (democratic socialists, New Dealers) and hate corruption. Only 28% of Democrats think that their own party is in touch with the average person; only 18% of Independents think that the Democratic Party is. Republicans score only slightly better. People therefore continue to leave both parties....

While the Democratic and Republican parties each falsely claim to speak for half the population, each political machine lumbers on, collecting millions from global corporate donors, using taxpayer money to give the corporations trillions in giveaways, defrauding the citizenry.

Inside them by 2016, both the old parties had skeleton crews.

This opens up all sorts of opportunities.

One of the dangerous alternatives being offered is more billionaires....

Unfortunately, this is no joke....

The Elect-An-Oligarch Approach to Democracy

Multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook —which allegedly owes five billion dollars in back taxes — personally has $70 billion in assets, two billion customers, and enough data points on each of us to direct a bot to write us each a very personal campaign letter. With [insert a sarcasm emoji] impeccable political taste he backed Republican Neoconservative Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and Democratic Neoliberal Senator Corey Booker of New Jersey, friend of Jared and Ivanka Kushner.

Zuck is now obviously planning a 2020 run for the presidency. Like other billionaire presidential candidates before him, Mr. Zuckerberg will no doubt assure us that he cannot be bought, because in his case only four people in the world have more money. Note that, neither a Republican nor a Democrat, Zuck does not require a party to run. The corporate media blacked out Bernie Sanders news for eight months, but there is no way to black out Zuck. He is moreover touring the country, seeing firsthand how the other 99.999999% live.

At least we can see Zuck coming....

The Faux Working Man’s Radical Right

Far more troubling is Dark Money, the secret political expenditures of global corporations, multi-millionaires and billionaires, especially the Dark Money parties. The people who founded the “populist” radical right movement for example were not fans of NASCAR; they were two multi-billionaire brothers, oil barons Charles and Davis Koch, among the nation’s major polluters of waterways, key funders of climate change denial.

Vastly more than just “big donors,” they have a hidden party with agendas, staff, ideologies, candidates, prodigious bankrolls and strategies of voter outreach, and demonstrably have ridden in over the will of the U.S. people time and time again.

Their largely untraceable political money now constitutes a “third party force”, according to Jane Mayer, author, Dark Money The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. The Kochs realized that if they got uber-wealthy people together and

pooled their vast resources, they could fund an interlocking array of organizations that could work in tandem to influence and ultimately control academic institutions, think tanks, the courts, statehouses, Congress, and, they hoped, the presidency....Most of their political activities could be written off as tax-deductible “philanthropy.”...Funding sources were hidden whenever possible. This process reached its apotheosis with the allegedly populist Tea Party movement....And their efforts have been remarkably successful. Libertarian views on taxes and regulation...still rejected by most Americans, are ascendant in the majority of state governments, the Supreme Court, and Congress. [emphasis mine.]

That is a description of a third political party operating in our midst, and highly successfully. These Dark Money parties are so big and hidden in terms of money, but small in terms of people, however that they can pass unnoticed.

The Strangely Instructive Case of Donald Trump

As the Wikileaks releases of DNC/Clinton/Podesta e-mails show — no one involved denies their authenticity — in 2015 the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign adopted what they called a “Pied Piper Strategy” of helping an extremist Republican candidate get his party’s nomination.

They chose Donald Trump. The Clinton theory was that Republican extremists, especially Trump, would “attract crazies”, like white nationalists, who would pull off such horrors that voters would vote for Clinton out of fear of Trump. Clinton Democrats therefore actively aided Trump’s rise. Endangering lives throughout the country, Trump indeed “attracted the crazies” and ignited them. In August, 2016, after the primaries, with Trump safely the Republican nominee, DNC/Clinton removed all the props. Trump collapsed, a politically confused man with a poor campaign team, but still wildly inciting his base, potentially easy prey for Hillary to beat in the November general election.

However — operating independently from both the Democrats and the Republicans — a tiny but prodigiously powerful Dark Money party stepped in. It wasn’t the Kochs. Headed by quant fund multi-billionaire and co-owner of Breitbart Robert Mercer and his 40-year-old daughter Rebekah Mercer, its campaign orchestrated by Breitbart managing editor Steve Bannon, it lifted Trump the rest of the way into presidential office.

Dark Money parties avoid petty concerns like ballot access and get around the duopoly, the Democratic and Republican parties, by being parasites on the shriveling things. Trump was elected as a Republican. This particular Dark Money party however is protectionist like the Mercers while Republicans are globalists. The Trump Administration and the Republicans controlling Congress therefore do not coordinate well. One reason is Trump’s lack of political experience. Another is that they’re from two different political parties, with quite different goals.

Neither sides with the people. In the words of Clinton campaign director James Carville, when advising Neoliberal Bill Clinton to give Progressive speeches in 1992, “It’s the economy, stupid!” It’s been the economy, the terribly swift economic crash of the U.S. people, ever since, but there is scant evidence that either the Republican or the Democratic leaders, let alone the Dark Money parties, care.

U.S. voters constantly look everywhere for a clean alternative to this mess.

The Progressive Message

Senator Bernard Sanders [VT-I] had not entered the 2015-16 Democratic primary race to win. He wanted simply to change the conversation, to focus the nation’s attention on the ice cold billionaires sucking the U.S. economy dry while diverting tax funds from human needs into corporate subsidy.

Within a month, 20,000-30,000 people began showing up at Sanders’ rallies.

As much as Sanders supporters insist otherwise, the main draw of Sanders isn’t the man; it’s his message. Sanders is viewed as a great speaker because he speaks for the hearts and informs the minds of people under 50, snapping many awake politically. The most usual age of Sanders supporters is around 38. The term “supporters” is important here. Most aren’t “followers”. Whenever Sanders goes against his own principles, like stumping for pro-fracking, pro-war, “corporate speaking fee” Hillary Clinton, or calling for regime change in Syria, a huge chunk of “his” people turn away from him.

Pairing himself with Clinton between August and November 2016, Sanders who only months before had commanded 20,00-30,000 person rallies from one coast to the other suddenly could not fill a big room. Trump meanwhile won partly by echoing Sanders’ Progressive stances on 21st century infrastructure (yes), cleaning up corruption (yes) war (no), treaties like NAFTA and TPP subordinating nations to corporations (no) etc. Even Clinton had echoed Sanders. Trump and Clinton did not mean it, but those Progressive issues are what get votes.

Sanders was half way through the Democratic primaries before he realized that he could win. The young generations carrying him had never doubted it. It’s the Progressive message. Savvy voters consciously look for a speaker who acts on it.

The Day in 2016 That A New Progressive Supermajority Party Almost Popped into Existence

In June, 2016, Sanders “lost” the blatantly fraudulent Democratic primaries to Hillary Clinton. That stopped the Sanders campaign from going forward into the general election in November on the Democratic ticket.

Sanders is however an Independent, has been for over 40 years. He by then had the organization, the funding, the voters and the communications in place for a new party, and his supporters were willing to put in whatever work a victory in November would take. His supporters therefore pressured him to run the rest of the way as an Independent, to in effect found a third party in June 2016 and go for it.

Yet Sanders refused to make the Independent run.

A shame, really. Nationally, Sanders had a 60% approval rating while Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had the lowest approval numbers in modern U.S. history. A poll taken right before the November election showed that — had Sanders run as an Independent in 2916 — he would have beaten Trump. Indeed, according to that last poll, he would have won with 56% of the vote. Polls showed that was true even in the electoral-college swing states that Hillary lost, thus jump-starting a clean party, funded by its voters, owing nothing to corporations. The U.S. thus came close to a third party Progressive victory only last year.

You Don’t Shore Up An Intact Dam

If the Two Party dam were as mighty as is pretended, party leaders would not be constantly scrambling by any-means-necessary to shore it up, to keep Progressives from rising even within parties. The Democratic leaders for example invented “superdelegates,” party hacks given far more power in the Democratic Party nomination process than the party’s members have. Democratic National Committee [DNC] chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz explained with approval that the purpose of superdelegates is “ to ensure that elites don’t have run against grassroots activists”.

That’s a line worth re-reading.

The Republicans have meanwhile instituted big data gerrymandering, which cancels out the decisions of mere voters in elections. The two parties incorporated together in 1989 to control presidential debates, excluding third party candidates, on one occasion tying them with twist-ties to chairs. They orchestrate collusive media blackouts to suppress third party messages. Arguably one purpose of mass incarceration, initiated by Bill Clinton but continued under Bush, Obama and Trump, is taking voting rights from millions of people on often the flimsiest of pretexts.

Yet stopping the Progressive movement even within the Democratic Party in 2016 took more than all that. It took electoral fraud as well. Measured by what is required to hold the line against it, the active Progressive pressure is immense.

Strategies, The Unwise and The Winning

People who polls show take Progressive stands on key issues are 66% of the population. That number is about to grow because the kids who will first vote in 2018 and 2020 are Progressive. United, Progressives would clear every hurdle in the country, win every race. A majority of U.S. people therefore know what they want: a new party. They’re going to get it. There are a number of practical routes and they’re simultaneously moving along all of them.

So what’s holding up the launch of a Progressive Party?

One answer is that there would be one if Bernie Sanders had not refused the jump in 2016. As of this writing moreover, Sanders, the most popular politician in the country by far, with positives among diverse groups that are off the charts, is still attempting an old-fashioned machine takeover of the Democratic Party. Urging its Progressive majority to seize control, Sanders argues that the party already exists, no need to build one, and it brings with it for example ballot access.

Those pushing for a new clean progressive party point out however that predictably the Democratic party’s hidebound Clinton-wing leadership — the same crew that knowingly helped Trump and thus activated white nationalists in order to scare people into voting for Hillary, will in other words stop at nothing — is kneecapping Democratic Progressives who look as though they might win at the polls. At 25% of the voters, that deeply divided party is an isometric exercise.

Party building via the Internet is swift. The Greens had tried for 25 years to get on the ballot in every state. After the Sanders loss in the Democratic primaries, Sanders folk took up the needed petitions, and got the Greens on the ballot across the country. in two months These are not real problems, given a coalition. However, some within the huge Progressive population think that the unifying party must bear their name. (Greens, it’s laughingly said, won’t join a united front coalition unless it’s named The Green Party.) Still others are dealing with “circular firing squad psychosis”, tearing down other Progressive groups and dishing dirt on other groups’ leaders as they themselves rise.

Growing pains.

The first Public Discussion of a New Party in Over 150 Years

For all that, it’s coming. Progressives of every generation seem by nature to be drawn to activism, protecting a waterway from a pipeline, exposing cop-killings, saving a library, getting bike paths, planting gardens in inner cities or pushing for universal healthcare. It is simply a matter of time before some leader who champions Progressive issues and demonstrably means every word of it, and can unite people instead of backstabbing them, will link all the already activist groups into an unstoppable whole.

Meanwhile, for the first time in over 150 years, there is serious public discussion of starting a new party.... A Convergence will occur on September 8-10, 2017 In Washington DC at American University, a seven-pronged attack on the challenge of awakening and linking Progressive groups nationwide.

First, all Progressive groups and individuals are invited to the DC discussion, not just some, as has occurred in the past.

Second, speakers and panel discussions will include a wide variety of activist leaders

Third, every effort is being made to get Bernie Sanders to shift from uniting the Democrats, 28% of the voting population, to instead uniting Progressives, 66% of the voting population. Arguably he’s on the wrong end of the seesaw.