I have long maintained that conservative reactions to the Russian scandal would be much different if we took the same situation but switched it to Obama and an African country. A recent minor gaffe by our current President offered the perfect fictional country for this experiment, so please say hello to the Nambia Investigation. Major nod to Bill Moyer’s timeline of the Russia investigation which I used as a foundation, then switched the names and years, essentially re-winding and layering the Russia/Nambia timeline onto the first Obama campaign. Get to the end of this then ask yourself what the GOP Congress and FOX News would be saying.

1987 – Obama pursues real estate opportunities in Nambia. Europoean intelligence sources express concern about frequency and amount of Obama Nambia contacts.

2006 – Obama grown children visit Nambia pursuing real estate deals

2006 – Obama sells a Florida mansion to a Nambian billionaire for double the asking price

2007 – Chicago consultant David Axelnod does consulting for Kushneristan, neighbor to Nambia that supports repressive Nambia regime of President Butaan.

June 2007 – Obama formally declares candidacy for President

June 18 and 29 - Obama touts friendship with disgraced Nambian President Butaan

Sept – FBI detects Nambian hacking of RNC

Oct – Obama lawyer sends letter of intent to build Obama tower in Nambia

Nov – in primary debate, Obama claims to know Butaan “very well.”

Dec 10 – Obama National Security advisor Dr. Susan Twice does paid speaking engagement at 10th anniversary of state-run Nambia TV, sits next to Butaan

Feb 2008 - Obama declares Butaan “called me a genius”

March – Obama campaign hires Axelnod who has history of lobbying for or around Nambia

April – Nov 2008 – at least 18 contacts between Obama campaign staff and Nambian officials, many believed to be intelligence agents

April – RNC reports Nambian hacking, Obama nephew meets Nambian Ambassador

May – private security firm confirms Nambian hack of RNC

June – Nambian officials reach out to Obama nephew who is working for campaign promising dirt on GOP nominee John McCain. “I love it,” responds Obama nephew and meeting is set up

June 6 – meeting with Nambian officials takes place with senior Obama campaign staff in attendance as well as at least one person confirmed to be Nambian intelligence

June 6 – that night Obama references “new information coming out about John McCain” in a campaign speech and promises a big reveal in coming weeks.

June 15 – Nambian hacker releases RNC information and emails

June – President Bush’s CIA Director says US election is under attack by Nambia

July – days before accepting the party nomination, Obama’s team removes plank of DNC platform singling out Nambia for human rights abuses. Obama campaign manager denies any Nambian influence on platform change and claims no knowledge of how it happened.

July – Obama endorser and later US Attorney General Eric Hodder has private meeting with Nambian Ambassador

July – Nambian hacker releases second batch of RNC emails

July 25 – Obama jokes that Nambia released RNC emails “because Butaan likes me”

July 31 – Obama denies any role in change to party platform that removed language about Nambian human rights abuses

July – FBI opens formal investigation into Nambian hacking of US election and possible Obama collusion

July – while serving on Obama campaign’s National Security team, Dr Susan Twice accepts $600,000 to lobby for Turkey

August – President Bush’s CIA Director directly warns Nambia about election meddling

August – Nambian hacker releases McCain campaign manager’s e-mails

August – President Bush’s CIA Director briefs members of Congress on Nambian election meddling

October – Nambian hacker releases more McCain documents and e-mails, Obama advisor tells NBC News he has a back channel to hacker

October – FISA Court approves warrant to investigate two Nambian banks believed to be part of Nambian election meddling

November - Obama wins presidency

November – 21 states report Nambian hacking attempts

November – Nambian official declares access to “inner circle” of Obama team

December – Nambian Ambassador reports startling suggestion from Obama nephew; Obama transition officials should use Nambian Embassy for secure communications back to Nambian capitol

December – President-elect Obama rejects Intelligence community’s finding that Nambia meddled in election

December – Nambia issues multiple trademarks to Obama for business deals within Nambia

December – concerned about Obama’s deference to Nambia, Bush teams scatter Nambian collusion information across the government

December 23 – Obama quotes Nambian President Butaan about John McCain "In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity," Butaan said.

December 29 – Bush Administration announces sanctions again Nambia for election meddling. Dr Susan Twice on Obama transition team has 5 phone calls with Nambian Ambassador same day.

December 30– Nambian President Butaan announces Nambia will not retaliate against US sanctions

January 3,4,5 2009 – President elect Obama repeatedly attacks intelligence community over their conclusion that Nambia meddled in election. “these are the same people who said there were WMDs in Iraq” he says in one Tweet.

January 4 – in-coming National Security Advisor Susan Twice tells transition team lawyers and in-coming WH counsel that she is under investigation for lobbying for Turkey during campaign

January 6 – CIA, FBI and NSA issue statement agreeing that Butaan Ordered an Influence Campaign in 2016

January 11– Obama refuses to divulge Nambian business interests

January 15– appearing on a Sunday morning political show, Vice President-elect Biden says Dr. Twice calls with Nambian Ambassador on Dec 29 - the same day as Bush sanctions announced - as “strictly coincidental.” On a second show that same day, Biden declares “no contact between Obama campaign and Nambian officials.”

January 18-19; Obama nephew omits Nambian contacts on security clearance paperwork, NYT reports three Obama aides under investigation for ties to Nambian election meddling

January 20 – Obama inaugurated as POTUS. Within days of Inauguration reports surface from the State Dept. that Obama staff’s first priority was to lift sanctions on Nambia. Obama nephew who worked on campaign becomes senior WH Advisor.

January 23 – WH Press Secretary Robert Knibbs denies Dr Twice discussed sanctions with Nambian Ambassador in Dec 29 calls

January 26 – DOJ says Dr Twice lied to VP Biden about Nambian Ambassador calls

January 27 – DOJ warns POTUS that Twice is vulnerable to Nambian blackmail

Feb 2009 – Congress begins work on legislation to remove POTUS’s ability to lift Nambian sanctions

February – Obama “unaware” of Twice calls with Nambian Ambassador, Twice quits 3 days later

February 14 – Obama clears the Oval Office of senior law enforcement officials but asks FBI Director to stay, then asks FBI Director to “let Twice go”

February 14 – NYT reports much more interaction than previously believed between Obama campaign and Nambian officials, Knibbs denies from WH podium

Feburary 15 – Obama blasts Nambian investigation as excuse for McCain loss

March – Obama nephew denies any contact with Nambian officials

March 2 – former Obama campaign officials admit to meetings with Nambian officials, AG Hodder announces he will recuse himself from Nambian investigation

March 4 – Obama claims former President Bush wiretapped his phones

March 15 -16 – House and Senate Intell committees dismiss wiretapping claim, Obama refuses to accept

March 20 – Obama blasts congressional testimony of FBI Director in Nambia investigation

March 22 – Obama asks CIA Director and Director of National Intelligence to get FBI Director to “back off” from Twice/Nambia investigation. Within days Obama asks each to publicly denounce Twice/Nambia investigation. Both refuse.

March 24 – 3 Obama campaign officials agree to testify in Nambia probe, Obama campaign manager denies any contact with Nambia, Obama nephew forced to admit to un-disclosed meeting with Nambian bank during transition

March 30 – Obama asks FBI Director to “lift the cloud of the Nambia investigation.” Senate Intelligence Committee hears testimony of mysterious Nambian deaths surrounding campaign meddling.

April 5 – Obama tells NYT Nambia investigation is “total hoax.” The next day Obama nephew amends security paperwork to reflect meeting with Nambian Ambassador during transition.

April 11 – Obama again asks FBI Director to “remove this cloud of Nambia investigation.”

May 3 – FBI Director testifies to congress on Nambia election hacking

May 5-6 – Obama fumes about Hodder recusal from Nambia investigation, considers firing FBI Director

May 9 - Obama fires FBI Director

May 10 – VP Biden says FBI Director firing was based on recommendation by Assistant Attorney General

May 10 - POTUS says he has wanted to fire FBI Director since the election

March 10 – House oversight Committee requests information from WH on FBI Director firing.

March 10 - In Oval Office meeting Obama tells Nambian Ambassador “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Obama said. “I faced great pressure because of Nambia. That’s taken off.” No American press is allowed to cover the Oval Office meeting although Nambian press is allowed, and it later surfaces that Obama shared sensitive intelligence with Nambian Ambassador

March 11 2009 – Obama tells NBC’s Lester Holt he decided to fire FBI Director before recommendation from Ass. AG telling him, “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire the FBI Director. When I decided to do it, I said to myself, this Nambian thing with Obama and Nambia is an excuse for an election the Republicans should have won.”

May 12 2009 - DOJ Settles Civil Russian-NYC Real Estate Money Laundering Case; Criminal Case Continues. Fine is $6 million when recently fired Preed Bharra had been negotiating a fine of $226 million before he was fired.

May 16 – Obama defends sharing intelligence with Nambia

May 17 – Assistant Attorney General appoints Special Counsel to investigate Nambia and election meddling

May 18 – Obama denounces investigation on social media as “the greatest witch hunt in American history.” In a press conference later that day, Obama denies he asked FBI Director to drop the investigation into Dr Susan Twice and Nambian meddling in election.

May 19 – reports surface of Obama Administration officials seeking to undermine Special Counsel

May 23 - Deutsche Bank Refuses to Disclose Nambia and Obama-Related Transactions

May 26 – Senate Intelligence Committee demands all Nambia documents from Obama White House, Washington Post reports that during transition Obama nephew suggested Nambian “back-channel” to avoid US scrutiny

May 27 – Reuters reports Obama nephew had at least 3 un-disclosed meetings with Nambian Ambassador

May 31 – Obama Administration considers returning Nambian diplomatic compounds in US that were seized after election meddling charges were confirmed by Bush Administration

June 8 – former FBI Director testifies and details conversations with Obama on Jan. 27 (“loyalty dinner”), Feb. 14 (“let Twice go”), March 30 (“lift the cloud”), and April 11 (“get out the word”). Asked why Obama fired him, former FBI DIrector says, “It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Nambia investigation. I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Nambia investigation was being conducted.”

June – Obama is rumored to be considering firing Special Counsel

June 15 – reports surface that Special Counsel is investigating Obama nephew

June 16 – VP Biden hires attorney to represent him in Nambia investigation, Obama expands WH legal team to respond to Nambia investigation

June 19 – WH lawyers learn of email between Obama nephew and Nambian representatives in summer of 2008 requesting a meeting to share dirt of John McCain.

June 20 – WH Official Obama nephew expands legal team

June 21 – Dept of Homeland Security confirms foreign hacking of election systems in 21 states

June 21– White House lobbies congress to weaken a bill that would limit POTUS ability to lift sanctions on Nambia.

June 26– Obama takes to social media to attack Bush Administration for “doing nothing on Nambia election meddling.”

July 6 – Obama refuses to blame Nambia for election meddling

July 7 – Obama and Nambian President Butaan have 2.5 hour private meeting at the 2009 G20 with no staff present

July 8 – NYT breaks story and has documents from Obama nephew’s meeting with Nambian officials in summer 2008. President Obama and others huddle on Air Force One to draft statement for Obama nephew saying Nambian meeting was about cultural exchange program.

July 10 – Obama nephew hires criminal defense attorney

July 11 – NYT prints e-mails setting up Nambian meeting wherein Obama nephew is promised dirt on John McCain

July 12– Obama declares no knowledge of summer 2008 meeting with his nephew and Nambian representatives

July 12– Biden spokesperson refuses to answer whether Biden met with Nambians during campaign. Obama direct involvement in nephew’s statement about Nambia meeting summer of 2008 is reported.

July 13 – Yahoo News reports Obama legal team knew about the summer 2008 Nambia with Obama nephew weeks before NYT printed e-mails

July 17 – Obama defends nephew saying “anyone would have gone to that meeting”

July 20 – Washington Post and NYT report Obama WH trying to block and limit Special Counsel

July 25 – Obama says Special Counsel’s job is “not safe.”

July 26 – FBI raids home of former Obama campaign manager

July 27 – the House votes 419-3 and the Senate votes 98-2 to implement new sanctions on Nambia over election meddling

July 28 – Nambia responds by severely limiting number of US diplomats allowed in Nambia. President Obama thanks Nambian President Butaan for kicking US diplomats out of his country, saying “I‘m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll.”

July 31 – Washington Post reports Obama dictated statement for nephew after Nambia meeting of summer 2009 was revealed

August 1 – WH admits Obama “weighed in” on nephew’s Nambia statement

August 2 – Obama denounces Nambia sanctions but signs them

August 3 – concerned about WH influence on Special Counsel investigation of Nambia, bi-partisan group of Senators introduce legislation to protect Special Counsel from President.

August 7 – Obama complains about bill that would limit his ability to fire Special Counsel in Nambia investigation

August 9 – in a phone call that ended with shouting and profanity, President Obama blames Senate Majority Leader for not protecting him on Nambia investigation

August 11 – Nambian lobbyist testifies before Special Counsel

August 25 – Special Counsel subpoenas witnesses specifically around Obama campaign manager finances and international consulting

September 19 – DNC confirms it is paying legal fees for President Obama and his nephew who is under investigation

September 21 – Facebook confirms Nambia purchased ads in effort to influence American election