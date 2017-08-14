Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis , Contributor Educator, Executive Director, Author, Speaker

The Name Says it All: Gracelynn’s Name…

08/14/2017 08:33 pm ET

There IS something in a name. It says a lot, speaks for itself you might say. And so when we first found out we were having a girl-after the initial incredible excitement, my first thought was- what will we name her?

It didn't take long.

I have always loved the name Grace.

Classic.

Elegant.

Understated-yet important.

One syllable (important to a former 1st grade teacher).

Beautiful-think Grace Kelly.

The name gained a whole new significance after December 14th, when my solace was found in the lyrics of Amazing Grace. There were days all I could bring myself to do-was to hum the song. The words gave me such hope, in a time of such deep despair. I hung tight to the refrain ‘I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.’ I believed that I could be found, saved, that I would see the joy in life again.

The lyrics became a promise I so desperately needed to come true.

And so, Grace, became her name. But I knew it wasn’t complete. I knew it was important to include more in her name. Specifically, to honor those who have gone before us, especially those who have passed-whom we have loved, looked up to…3 individuals to be exact.

Lynn, my husbands’ Mom, who I never had the privilege of meeting, as she passed away before I met Nick. However, I always say, that I know how incredible she was, because of the man she raised. I knew my daughter needed a piece of her Grandma Lynn, with her always, so that she could feel that connection of knowing her-even though she only will through stories and memories shared. But most of all because they now share a name.

Likewise, my Grandparents’ Easton played a pivotal role in my childhood. I spent almost every weekend at their home. They taught me so many crucial life lessons, and although my daughter will never know them-she will carry a piece of them in her name.

And so, 3 incredible people, who shaped both mine and my husband’s lives in such profound ways, are now a part of our daughter’s, inextricably-forever.

Gracelynn Easton, you are kind, smart, beautiful, loving, and such an old soul-for you my special girl, are named after 3 of the best people the world has ever known. And that…says it all.

