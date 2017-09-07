The NAO Experience: ‘Meeting My Great Friend, Confidence’

Get ready to walk your best strut because the NAO Experience is coming to a city near you. With appearances in Hoboken, New Jersey, Atlanta, Georgia, Jacksonville, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and more, the Instagram fashion diva, and plus model, NAO is searching for model inspiration for her new clothing and shoe line. The event is managed by 3P Consultants, a plus/curvy talent agency including clients featured on Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet NAO, ask questions, consult, and network. We met with NAO who shared some insight on her newest project:

To you, what does it mean to be truly body positive?

NAO: It means to be at peace with your imperfections and love them for what they are.

Talk about your journey to self-love and body confidence.

NAO: It all started when I switched schools in high school. I was about thirteen years old. I went from art school to the lowest ranked high school on the list and that's when boys started to look at my curves in a good way and girls got jealous over who had the biggest bum! I had discovered a new world and found out curves where a good thing and were appreciated in different places. From there I started loving myself little by little and when I discovered makeup... That was over, you couldn't tell me nothing!

What are you hoping people will take away from your meet and greets/model searches?

NAO: I'm hoping everyone will understand that you don't have to be a pro to do what you love. Don't be intimidated by public/social media figures like me; do it better! I'm just a regular girl and if I can do it then you can do it just as much or better. I hope attendees go home with a dose of courage, a boost of self esteem, and the desire to make it work. Little do they know, I go home with a dose of that, too! They inspire me just as much. It's a beautiful experience.

Velvet Jacobs

Talk about what sparked your interest in creating this line, including your earliest experiences with fashion and being aware of how you dress—being creative, sexy, and innovative with your style.

NAO: There were so many times I wanted to wear stuff that was not available in my size (shoes and clothes). My love for fashion was something I was born with, but my dream of creating a clothing and shoe line for all sizes started when I saw my mom struggle to find shoes her size. I made a promise that I would create a line where all sizes would be available at an affordable price.

You mentioned that you can see potential in people that others would not typically see. Can you recall a time when someone saw something in you that others overlooked? If so, please explain.

NAO: Yes, when I was in middle school I had to pass a test to try four different instruments which would determine what I was going to play and I failed all four. I was so bad that they didn't know where to put me. That's when I met my flute teacher who took me under her wing and guided me. A little after that, I became first of the class. This was my first time meeting my great friend, confidence.

Who are some of your favorites in the industry—icons, designers, and other models? Who are you following right now on Instagram for the ultimate inspiration?

NAO: Hard to say because there are so many. I don't necessarily look up to a person or a brand when it comes to inspiration, I get my inspiration from the world. I like Rihanna because she's very original in her craft, she's the only one who could pull anything off. Literally anything. And that's what I aim to do. I want to be able to wear something nobody else would think of wearing and make it a trend. Trendsetter.

What do you think is the next plan of action in the industry? As you continue to contribute and inspire in your own creative way, where do you think the industry is headed for confident, body positive, plus size women and men?

NAO: I think what we have created so far is such a strong and solid movement. BBWs aren't "a thing" now, we're a part of the society and we're here to stay. We're accepted and loved. What's coming for us can be nothing but good! There are so many of us that they can't touch us. They can't affect us. And now, young girls and boys don't even have the time to hate their bodies because we're already there to welcome them and let them know they are beautiful.

Anything else you'd like your supporters to know or look out for?

NAO: Check my tour dates on my Instagram page (@Na0__) and my manager’s page (@3pconsultants) to be aware of when I will be passing through your city. The NAO experience is fun and resourceful!

I also want to end with my favorite quote from T.S. Eliot:

“We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.”