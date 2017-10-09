The Nasty "T" Word

So let's talk about it. You know that nasty T word that drives everyone crazy? The word that destroys relationships, friendships. The monster that rears its ugly head when we are in our shit and makes people be in their feelings. Yes, you guessed it ...TRIGGER!

For some reason this has been showing up with me amongst myself and my friends lately so I figured why not write an article about it. I like to think of myself as an expert in triggers. Truth be told I didn't know I had triggers well into my late 20's. Webster's dictionary defines the word trigger as " something that acts like a mechanical trigger in initiating a process or reaction. It definitely initiates a reaction, like rage, anger, disconnecting from friends or family.

I used to view triggers as the evil monster that just wouldn't go away. At times I didn't even realize I was being triggered by a person or event. All I knew was, when that feeling of wanting to become defensive and wanting to run away from a situation would rise, I'd want to run. The feeling in my body was very intense. It was like a sharp shooting pain in my chest and the feeling of having to flee to safety and avoid the situation. At one point I remember just letting go of people who triggered me not realizing it wasn't them. It was my stuff that was coming up. My triggers consisted of arrogant people, cheap people, and mean people. All of those people reminded me of my father. And the way he would carry himself when I was growing up. And because we had an intense relationship due to the beatings I endured at home, I did everything to avoid anyone or any situation that reminded me of him.

Since I starting my journey of transformation, I've come to realize that triggers are my friend. They are here to support me in my healing process. And play a vital role as I continue to grow into my highest self. When I am triggered by something I do the following :

1) Take a deep breathe so I can connect with Spirit. 2) Ask myself what is coming up for me that has me triggered; And identify the feeling I am experiencing : Anger, hurt. What am I reliving? What feelings are coming up? Who or what does this situation that has me triggered remind me of? 3) Find the lesson needed to support me in moving forward.