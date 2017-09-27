The National Anthem: Debates around Race, Sports, and Nationalism.

The continued debates regarding the kneeling by African-American athletes and the national anthem has once again left us debating the continuing significance of race, politics, and American democratic ideals. This debate has generated so much confusion, it has left a nation divided along racial lines and patriotism. Lost in the debates are the true nature of freedom of expression that is guarantee by the same ideals the flag stand for: Freedom and Liberty.

Our national anthem, Star-Spangled Banner, is has been the unifying symbol that binds a nation of immigrants, those of socio-economic class, multi-ethnic groups, religious groups and just simply, Americans. Despite these attributes, the Star-Spangled Banner often reminds certain ethnic groups-African-American and Native Americans the history of exclusion and oppression under the watchful words of Freedom and Liberty. That freedom and liberty that is manifested by the anthem and flag gives us the right to protest, many African-Americans athletes who protest the anthem and flag is simply saying to America be true to yourself, practice what you preach. The greatest of America, our flag, and our anthem is the right to protest for our rights.

The media and Presidential critics that point the lack of patriotism among the athletes towards the flag, anthem, military personnel, and their family have been misguided and misinterpreted. There has never been any hatred towards any of the above-mentioned groups, the issue that has been lost in transition, is the continued racism and exclusion that are still prominent in our society and affect many African-Americans simply because of their color. The hype that African-Americans are not loyal to America, the flag, and the anthem is a message that is completely unfounded and can be debunked by the long standing African-American experience.

African-Americans have a long historical commitment toward protecting American democracy and freedom, the basic watch-words of the anthem and symbol of the flag. In fact, most Americans are unaware that the first casualty in the Revolutionary War of 1776 was an African-American named Crispus Attucks, in what is often termed the Boston Massacre. African-Americans have always put their lives on the line to protect American freedom, liberty, and democracy in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and the present-day wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; African-Americans have always played a vital role in every military conflict: every war, every battle, and on every battlefield to uphold the integrity of the flag and the anthem. African-Americans have always met the challenge of serving America with great pride, commitment, and admiration, yet despite this unfounded loyalty, African-Americans continue to face racial backlash in a country that has refused to come to terms with their racial presence and identity.

Secondly, center to the debates revolves around Francis Scott Key and his famous words overlooking over the Baltimore Harbor in 1812. Scott Key, like many Americans was a man of his times and like many before him, owned and profited from the institution of slavery. His famous words “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave,” immediately announced the hypocrisy of this nation, a song that reveals the two America. The Star Spangled-Banner reveals the gross contradiction of many of the foundations of American society in which African-Americans has become the constant victims of hypocrisy and hatred. His famous words were written in a time when the majority of African-Americans were embodied in the institution of slavery, where slaves were not considered human beings, and the idea of white supremacy meant excluding and oppressing African-Americans became an integral part of the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.”