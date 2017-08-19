The Natural Accident

“Negative Capability, that is when man is capable of being in uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact and reason.” –John Keats

The sense of control that I have when I’m planning, sketching, and wire-framing is a soft kind of denial. I keep hoping my plans will become realized as they are but I know – if I’m honest – they will not. When making work, the best that I can hope for is that I remain open to noticing the wonders occurring outside of my control. I have an internal cycle which begins with an illusory sense of control over the situation, this sense deteriorates as nature tears into the scene, picks apart my meticulous setup, pushes my plans, introduces the complexity of light and gravity; and in the end, my sense of control is only regained by accepting nature’s accidents and taking ownership of their impact on my work.

Ville Kansanen Untitled (Coyote Lake, CA - 2017)

There is a very distinct misstep that I often make in this process: I try to force the work into being as I see it in my mind, my plans and my sketchbook, not as it is manifesting in front of my eyes in nature. I fail to be present. I’m often almost dictatorial about creative plans which feels oppressive and safe all at once. The plan, no matter how complete, is a collaboration with nature when it is implemented. Whether we are talking about load factors, landscape, the wind, the physics of paint, or the weight of our thoughts, ultimately, we are stumbling visitors in the natural environment with fluid abstract concepts in our minds. In the encounter with our imagination and the unyielding forces of nature, lies the opportunity for deep collaboration with nature and connectivity with intuitive honesty. It’s important to note that I’m not speaking solely of experimentation nor surrendering to randomness or free association. The point I’m making does not subscribe to classic notions of Freudian subconscious or Jungian collective unconscious, nor the employment of surrealist devices to communicate with a hidden subconscious personality. I’m concerned with openness to accidents presented by interactions with nature and a fluid framework of thought, intuition, and action, that frees us from deliberate planned activity and accesses our apperceptive mass in order to explore new ideas and create novel work.

Nature’s accidents reveal a collaborative physical and metaphysical wisdom within nature itself. Creativity takes hold of the constant flux of activity and accidents and pushes them towards a collision with the artist’s abstract idea and imbues it with a distinct yet uncontrollable meaning or context. As a visual artist, I move objects in space. I’m ordering them, contextualizing them, molding them; letting the physics of nature act on them in various degrees, all the while doing my damnedest to moderate what that degree should be. Nature will provide me with ideas, obstacles, and gifts.

Ville Kansanen 3 (Coyote Lake, CA - 2017)

There is a parallel that can be drawn between a quantum physicist for whom observation changes the results of their experiment and the artist whose abstracted idea is transformed as it comes into contact with the will of nature. The original idea absorbs natural accidents and is transformed into something deeper than the artist alone can imagine. A good example of this mode of thinking is evidenced by architects such as, Alvar Aalto and Peter Zumthor, both from a phenomenological school of architecture: their main considerations being how materials, shapes, forms, and spaces feel to us as human beings with our bodily senses and our intuitions. The mind is subconsciously constantly imagining and modeling how things feel, smell, taste, or sound; even when we are not directly engaging with objects or structures. Therefore, the starting point is intuitive and emotional. Zumthor sums it up in a sentence: “Intuition knows more than our conscious realm.” For Aalto, the process of ideation was a deep connection with nature, biology and our intuitive apperceptive mass: “Architecture and its details are in some way all part of biology. Perhaps they are, for instance, like some big salmon or trout. They are not born fully grown; they are not even born in the sea or water where they normally live. They are born hundreds of miles away from their home grounds, where the rivers narrow to tiny streams. Just as it takes time for a speck of fish spawn to mature into a fully-grown fish, so we need time for everything that develops and crystallizes in our world of ideas.”

As an artist, who works with digital photography in landscape, predominantly in the desert, I have a particular sense of how the elements will affect the making of pictures. Everything within a desert landscape becomes singular: it is a monoscape. It’s no coincidence that most monotheistic religions arose from nomadic desert cultures. The single unrelenting sun, the sharpened loneliness, and the minimal repetition of the soil where every small detail and irregularity of the landscape is clear and immediate. Everything is basic. Everything is spare. There is a wind that has the power to take your belongings and blow them into an invisible void created by sheer speed and distance. Every decision feels absolute and irreversible. And when the wind finally dies, you hear the tinnitus of modern life in your ears. There’s seemingly nowhere to go but within. There’s no option but to relent to the elements. You have to oblige to nature’s will to change your ideas. So, you find a way to collaborate with nature. How is nature interacting with your object, subject, or material? You must overcome the urge to grow roots into your preconceived idea of what a material should do in order to fulfill your original vision. You have to be open to pivoting from your own ideas. I think of it as kind of intuitive discourse with nature. You set the guidelines and framework of the exchange by introducing an inception point with particular materials and objects in the natural environment. They begin behaving autonomously, the objects gain a power from nature. They will begin speaking to you and if you’re open; you will begin to listen, at times bending and at times pushing. Sometimes you will see pure disaster and accidents but if you have the wherewithal to persuade yourself from feeling righteous or maligned by unplanned circumstances: a new perspective may open.

Ville Kansanen Untitled (Coyote Lake, CA - 2017)

It’s important to note that the word ‘accident’ is only applied from the point-of-view of the artist trying to manifest their particular idea in the world and therefore are observing very specific activity and judging whether it is appropriate within that context. So, when something unrehearsed, unexpected and hopelessly unscheduled is provided by nature: it is construed as ‘an accident’. For me, the key is to make sure my mind is present when I’m photographing. I cannot let myself be seduced my imagination and the pre-planned visual concept, otherwise I will miss the accidental gift and will fail to exercise my Keatsian Negative Capability. Eventually through a process of editing, thinking, observing and perspective-change, the accident merges with the work; it becomes an essential feature of the work. It’s difficult to discern when this happens exactly because it is in the mind of the artist. Sometimes it happens all at once, sometimes very gradually. Sometimes the accident is invisible to the viewer of the final work, indiscernible from the features which the artist originally intended. After a while the accident may become a part of the artist’s lexicon, their apperceptive mass, and begin manifesting and evolving in a direction dictated no longer solely by natural randomness but flavored with the intuition of the artist. At this stage, if the artist can come to grips with this cycle, they enter a state of deep thought, deep creativity – a collaboration with Nature.