The Necessity of Interactive Tech in the Classroom

There’s no question that technology for the classroom has boomed in the past decade, from the preschool to college level. In fact, in 2016 alone, Chromebooks accounted for nearly half of the devices sold for classrooms in America. As a society, we’re creating an education system that better accounts for the real world applications of technology. Unlike generations before them, Generation Z is gaining an entirely new set of skills in school that will prepare them for the future. From the age of three years old, children are being introduce to technology in schools, and likely even earlier at home.

While there are so many advantages to this kind of technology in the classroom–such as reaching a diverse range of learning styles and helping students stay engaged–much of classroom technology is two-dimensional. While iPads or Chromebooks are wonderful tools, when used on their own, they are missing a critical aspect of a tangible connection to reality.

Let’s explore a few different classroom technologies that can help better bridge the gap between technology and the real world.

Introducing STEM Kits

STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is an academic curriculum that has been implemented in schools for some time now. But, with the introduction of STEM kits, particularly those made for the classroom, it is has become much more than just part of a learning method.

Using STEM kits in the classroom is one of the few ways that mainstream education has evolved to include technology relevant to the real world. These kits are particularly effective as they combine learning and play. For example, LEGO now produces its own set of machine building sets for schools to help children learn the principles of critical thinking and problem solving. Even Barbie has jumped on the bandwagon, creating its own STEM kit. While kids are learning, they also feel like they’re playing with their favorite toy, making the experience much more engaging, as well as educational.

But, why do STEM kits work so well? The simple answer is that they are completely interactive and are based in real-world application, grounded by the surrounding environment. Particularly for young children, it’s an exciting toy that allows them to build something they can play with, while at the same time it’s teaching them the fundamentals of engineering, science and math applications, and increasing their interest in the subject. Even a skill daunting to many adults, such as coding, is like a game for young children. Research has shown that by the time kids reach fourth grade, a third have lost interest in science. In order to keep up with the growing industries, we have to start engaging children at an early age in order to promote these lifetime skills and an eventual career interest in what will become the biggest industry in the world, technology.

Rise of the Robots

Like STEM kits, robots in the classroom can help children gain an interest, and even a passion, for science and technology. They are a more recent implementation, and with robots, there is still hesitation of their incorporation into the American school system. However, the benefits are clear.

When implemented as a learning tool, rather than a teacher, robots can provide a sense of community and camaraderie, as it is a third-party in the classroom. Humanoid robots are also able to provide real-time feedback to the student. This feedback can lead to a better, more human connection to the robot, and help shy students come out of their shell. Students may be afraid to answer incorrectly for a teacher, but with a robot, it has been shown that children are more willing to try to provide an answer, even if it might be wrong.

For special education, incorporating humanoid robotics with learning is even more essential. Many children with special needs, but particularly those with autism, struggle with human interaction. Robotic toys provide an intermediary between the child and other people, allowing for more seamless interaction. Robotic toys also help children with special needs develop motor skills as well as social and emotional recognition.

Learning through augmented and virtual reality

Currently, only about two percent of teachers are using virtual reality in their classroom, but with prices edging toward affordable, and implementation growing more realistic, we can expect to see that percentage rise quickly. For the first time, students have the ability to live what they’re learning, vastly improving their engagement and understanding. Imagine if you could transport yourself to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, or take a tour inside of a volcano to better understand how lava and magma work.

For example, zSpace, a company investing resources into education, uses an all-in-one virtual reality computer and AR/VR glasses to create an interactive learning space. With their apps, students can do anything from build circuits to explore the natural anatomy of a fish.