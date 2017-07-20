The New 3 R's of Education: Redefine, Redesign and Reimagine

“Every individual has a gift. It’s important to encourage children to use their gift, and then they will develop grit because they will have experienced success.”

Dr. Gail Pletnick, superintendent of Dysart Unified School District 89 in Surprise, Arizona, was recently sworn in as the President of The School Superintendents Association (AASA), through July 2018. I had the great pleasure of catching up with Gail to discuss her take on the role of school leadership in this country.

Gail points to the support system of the AASA’s superintendent network across the country and how it has helped her and countless others create opportunities through mentorship. AASA provides consortia that bring together leaders to drive necessary change in schools while setting up students with the skill sets for future success.

The organization not only has a national reach but has expanded globally, making inroads in both England and China. Gail brings years of experience to her position and a history of success from Dysart Unified. In Gail’s words, districts must “redefine, redesign and then re-imagine” to bring about effective change in education. It’s a process that looks very promising with Gail in the driver's seat.

About Dr. Gail Pletnick

Dr. Gail Pletnick is President of The School Superintendents Association (AASA) as well as superintendent of Dysart Unified School District 89 in Surprise, Arizona.

Gail was awarded the 2016 Arizona Superintendent of the Year and is a member of AASA’s digital and personal learning consortia. Pletnick is focused on reshaping the national public education agenda and empowering district leaders through advocacy, networking and PD. Pletnick has been a member of AASA’s governing structure since 2008 and has served on the organization’s executive committee since 2013. She has also been a member of the Arizona School Administrators Association since 2002.

