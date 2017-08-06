The New 70s-Themed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Music Video is a Must Watch!

In order to promote the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to digital home video and DVD/Blu-ray, Marvel has released a fun music video for the movie's "Guardians' Inferno."

The song, performed by The Sneepers featuring Zardu Hasselfrau...er... I mean David Hasselhoff, plays during the closing credits of the film, and is a disco-fied dance tune.

The video reflects this in all its 70's-inspired dance moves, costumes, and graphics, and is so much fun to watch in all of its rhinestoned-spandex glory.

But just who are The Sneepers?

Closely watch the video and you'll see the dancing prowess of Guardian's Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Karen Gillian (Nebula), along with band members Dave Bautista (Drax) on guitar and angel wings, Michael Rooker (Yondu) on keyboards, Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) on backing vocals, and a mutton-chopped director James Gunn on drums. The video was directed by Gunn's close friend David Yarovesky, who worked off of Gunn's ideas.

Stay tuned for the Guardians Inferno video featuring the #GotG cast members, David Hasselhoff, and, yes, me. SOON. pic.twitter.com/bLCgVO5AKS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2017

But wait...where's Starlord, a.k.a. Chris Pratt? Watch closely and you may spot him along with another Marvel legend in a cameo.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on digital August 8th, and gets released on Blu-ray and the new 4K Ultra HD on August 22nd. It will include the "Guardians' Inferno" music video and many more bonus features.