THE NEW AMAZON

Amazons don’t fight each other; they fight alongside each other. Τhey’ve opted not to tick all the boxes when it comes to social clichés, just because that’s what is expected. And they’re certainly not Princesses or Little Women.

Words: Efi Alevizou x the CODE|Magazine

That’s all well and good but one might argue that Amazons don’t actually exist and are creatures of the imagination. Indeed. That is why they will always be relevant. Something that doesn’t actually exist tends to garner a lot of praise. Hurray for the woman who doesn’t seek to be a lady who lunches, who doesn’t proclaim herself to be Peggy Bundy or Donna Reed, who doesn’t willingly limit herself simply to end up unwittingly fed up. Hurray for the woman who seeks to celebrate life as is her right, without having to take on an abundance of extra roles.

Amazons were a legendary tribe of hunters and fighters, descendants of the god of war Ares and the nymph Harmonia, or according to another version of the legend, the goddess Athena. Their true heirs are women who fight on every level of everyday life, either winning or losing, demanding or giving things away, enticing with their words or raising their voices.

One version asserts that their name comes from the combination of the privative prefix a-and the ancient Greek word “μαζός” (mazos), and means without a breast, since they maimed or cut off their right breast so that it would not interfere with the use of a bow. However, the prefix a- in ancient Greece could also be cumulative, so Amazon could also be interpreted as “having large breasts”. One cannot be certain though, since all those explanations come from later antiquity. There are numerous other possible meanings stemming from ancient Persian, Hebrew, Mongolian, Gothic, Sanskrit ,Armenian, Phoenician and Slavic. To quote a few from Wikipedia, their name could be rendered as: untouchable, honorable, wearing a belt in order to safeguard her breast plate or garment, warrior, young, powerful and extraordinary woman, and daughter of the moon goddess Selene, proud mother. All the above confirm that the Amazons never wavered from their feminine side and that they are also complex like every true woman, explosive like an arrow drawn from the quiver, serene like a lullaby and inspirational like the image of a naked breast.

The fight for women’s emancipation was vital; a truly important fight. It brought balance and social recognition. Women went out into the world and found jobs, creating new financial terms such as womanomics, and contributing to the flow of money around the world. The fairytale which depicts the princess trying to catch a glimpse of what the futurewill hold in the reflection of her pearl necklace in the mirror is fading away. And it was around that time too that modern women understood that safety is not about pre arranged marriages or marrying for social status, that motherhood is not about “what is expected” but rather about “what one wants” and especially about “what one can do” and that the only kind of victory that matters is happiness.

At long last Amazons have mastered the art of dynamic discretion while at the same time continuing to bat their eyelashes.