Read The Text Of 'The New Colossus,' The Poem On The Statue Of Liberty

White House aide Stephen Miller caused a stir Wednesday when he argued that “The New Colossus,” the poem written for and featured on the Statue of Liberty, wasn’t relevant to the meaning of the statue because it was “added later.”

A line from the poem ― “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” ― is often praised for symbolizing liberty in the United States.

The poem was never intended to work as a policy statement, and was part of a fundraiser to help pay for a pedestal for the Statue of Liberty to sit upon.

Read the full text of the poem below: