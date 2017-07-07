The New ITSO SMART Ticketing Initiative: Reinventing Public Transport

While travelling on public transport has occasionally been derided by some, it is quickly evolving into a far more enjoyable and efficient experience.

The emergence of touchscreen kiosks and smart ticketing initiatives has played a major role in this evolution, as private companies and leading tech innovators have collaborated with public sector transport authorities to revolutionise travel in the UK.

The latest initiative has seen Cammax Limited launch a brand new, ITSO SMART ticketing system in Britain, as part of an exciting, six-month pilot project to gauge customer demand for self-service retail points.

What Is the Initiative and How Does it Work?

Cammax has launched the initiative in conjunction with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is the public authority responsible for infrastructure and the co-ordination of travel in the UK.

The project itself involves the installation of so-called Swift Kiosks, the first of which was installed at Wolverhampton Bus Station in April. The will essentially provide a smart and accessible interface from which customers can buy tickets and products, including TfWM's existing range of travel cards and top-up services. The new kiosks will ensure that these products are available for 24 hours each day and hopefully deliver a more enjoyable and seamless consumer experience over time.

Through this kiosk, customers will be able to purchase Swift Pay As You Go tickets in addition to season tickets for both buses and trams. They will also have the opportunity to buy e-Daysavers and n-bus multi-day tickets, while accessing any real-time promotions and discounts that are made available at any given time.

How Will This Benefit Consumers in the UK?

For existing card users, the Smart Kiosk will allow customers to top-up their accounts or claim new products. The touchscreen device can also serve as a Swift Collector, meaning that there is ample opportunity to load any product and credit that has been purchased online. By serving as a one-stop resource that can fulfill multiple customer needs (in conjunction with the affiliated Swift App), it is hoped that the initiative will increase the speed of boarding times, reduce queues and improve the efficiency of travel.

This is as well as creating an easier and more convenient travelling experience, both in terms of paying for journeys and moving from one location to another.