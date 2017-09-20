The "New Trump" Meets the United Nations (With Mostly Familiar Results)

So the much discussed potential "new Donald Trump" is making his international debut at the annual UN General Assembly Week in New York. Amidst the usual initially confusing signals from his shambolic administration about his views, in this case on climate change, the Middle East, and the Korean missile crisis. After Trump ditched conservative Republican congressional leaders for deals with Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on painlessly extending the nation's debt ceiling and allowing most "Dreamer" children of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S., some have wondered if there is a new, more pragmatic, even, er, moderate Trump in the room.

Well, no. I'm afraid he is the same erratic megalomaniac with pronounced know-nothing, neo-fascist tendencies I began warning about as the coming thing in American politics back in summer 2015. And Jerry Brown is certainly not out of his role as the central American leader on climate change and related issues.

The reason why I always said Trump could win -- even when the, ah, statistical models said it was virtually impossible, heh -- is that his ignorance and arrogance are matched by his shrewdness and his showmanship. He is too self-protective to imagine that he can risk having the government literally grind to a halt, and he knows that he has to show some semblance of humanity. The plight of the "Dreamers," here because their parents brought them here, and generally exemplary residents of this country, might even genuinely touch his heart.

And, more to the point, he certainly hasn't gotten much done with the Republican congressional leaders. So why not do a few obvious things with Democrats and get the Republicans wondering what they can do to get what they want?

So, how is Trump doing at the UN? Well, as I commented on a copy of Trump's speech text I sent to some old associates in the midst of the fray, his big address was actually pretty good. Except for the semi-psychotic parts.

Let's start with the pretty good -- which is getting him some decent reviews, and bolsters his old boast that he could be "really presidential" -- before getting into the all-too-familiar errant nonsense.

Trump, who spoke sooner than scheduled, popping on to my BBC radio feed all of a sudden, actually sounded good. He spoke in well-crafted phrases, sentences, paragraphs. In other words, he did a polished job for once of reading off his teleprompter. This means that he rehearsed. But it also means he thought about what he was saying.

And some of the high-concept stuff made good sense. Yes, the U.S. should act in the world in line with well-considered self-interest.

And yes, the U.S. should work in concert with others to help the UN more efficiently reach its potential as an active forum to achieve peace and well-being around the world.

Trump was no isolationist UN-basher.

But he was certainly no Franklin Roosevelt, the fellow New Yorker who named and forged the UN and created what others, many of whom had actually opposed FDR, came to call “the American Century.” FDR, the second great American president from New York of the Roosevelt name, knew how to use idealism and realism not only to rescue a dying America but also to make it the foremost power in the world just a few short years after it had been awash in the "America First" isolationism Trump has repeatedly extolled.

Where both Roosevelts flashed steel -- it was cousin Teddy who famously advised speaking softly while carrying a big stick -- Trump went on to brandish pure brass.

Trump promised to "totally destroy North Korea" if it launches any attack.

Hey, why not just say "Welcome to the nuclear club, North Korea?"

It is perfectly obvious that North Korea responds to Trumpist threats -- like the notorious aircraft carrier strike group that was actually headed in the opposite direction -- with a redoubled commitment to having nuclear ballistic missiles.

Intriguingly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, the retired Marine four-star and former Central Command chief, issued a statement shortly after Trump's UN address saying that diplomacy and sanctions are working on North Korea. Which they are not.

Trump blustered also on Iran, dubbing it a "murderous regime," one of the worst nations in the world.

He amusingly cited the supposed good old days before the revolution of the ayatollahs. Right, because the Iranian people just loved the Shah of Iran. Which far too many Washington decision-makers believed until very, very late in the day.

I saw first-hand, as a grad student tourist, how Iranians feared and hated the American-equipped police state -- the Nixon/Kissinger/Ford strategy sent half of the Pentagon's world arms sales to the Shah's regime -- not long before the Iranian Revolution.

Longtime readers know of my misgivings about the Iranian nuclear deal. But it is the only real thing, since a preemptive strike would be extraordinarily difficult, not to mention disastrous, preventing a nuclear Iran. The deal is keeping a lid on a situation that Trump, in his pompous ignorance, seems to want to pour kerosene on as he allies with the religious rival Saudi Arabian regime.

It was Trump who, perhaps unwittingly, egged the Saudis on in their sudden effort to isolate Qatar and shut down the Al Jazeera news network, the Middle East's most important news outlet.

As it happens, I was a consultant and on-air analyst for Al Jazeera English. It's not perfect, but it is extremely valuable. After demanding a total shutdown of Al Jazeera, the Saudis had to acknowledge that AJE is highly regarded. They then said that its good reputation allowed the Arabic language operation to get away with terroristic murder. But folks who live in glass houses should be careful about throwing rocks.

For whatever excesses of Al Jazeera Arabic, which could be reformed if need be, the reality is the Saudis hated the Arab Spring and Al Jazeera's coverage of it, and deeply resented a well-informed media spotlight on their own highly questionable activities in Yemen, site of the world's great new humanitarian disaster, and elsewhere.

To his credit, Trump has listened to his adult advisors and, meeting Tuesday night with the Emir of Qatar, is now continuing to act to restrain the redhots of Saudi and the United Arab Emirates and settle the matter. (Some say that Trump earlier in the year urged Saudi and the UAE not to invade Qatar. The Saudis deny such plans. But they did invade Bahrain to put down Arab Spring demonstrations in that nation which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.)

Which is all good on Trump.

But Trump gets no credit on climate change.

On climate, the Trump team performed its familiar Marx Brothers impression. One rep told a meeting of European ministers last week that the administration was looking to remain in the Paris Accords. Another told a Sunday chat show that the U.S. is definitely out while a third said the U.S. is looking for ways to remain in. Finally, a fourth rep, who reportedly wants the U.S. in, nonetheless told leaders as the UN meeting began that the U.S. is out.

U.S. Department of State Governor Jerry Brown confers with then Secretary of State John Kerry during the 2015 UN Climate Summit in Paris. That’s Brown Executive Secretary Nancy McFadden to his left. Brown is carrying on an extensive week at the UN General Assembly and has just announced several high-powered international co-chairs for his Global Climate Action Summit next September in San Francisco.

Good thing Governor Jerry Brown is not easily distracted by the ever/never sliding pea in this particular shell game.

Fresh off a notably successful legislative year -- which includes his carefully negotiated, highly defensible version of California as "sanctuary state" -- Brown is in the midst of a week of UN-centered talks and negotiations. And he continues to expand his California-based global Under2 Coalition of mostly sub-national governments committing to actions to keep global temperature increases under 2 degrees Celsius.

Much more to follow on Brown and climate change in a shortly forthcoming piece.

As for Trump, well, the "new Trump" is really the same Trump.

Shrewd yet dysfunctional. But never quite dysfunctional enough to bring himself down, all by himself. (Cue Trump/Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in the ongoing absence of effective Senate watchdogs.)

As Hillary Clinton, elaborately blaming everyone but herself (surprise!) in her latest in a string of memoirs, learned very much the hard way.