The New Wave of Business Intelligence at Conferences and Trade Shows: Valuable Data Gathering

Data is only as valuable as you make it. Today’s consumer behavior demands a more meaningful approach to data gathering that goes beyond collecting a name and an email address. Analyzing data to understand and present a story will not only improve business, it can help predict the future in order to make strategic decisions today.

With conference season fast approaching this September, more brand sponsors are interested in data collecting at these events than ever before. While many data retrieval technologies exist in today’s conference and events industry, the new wave of data collection has brought the statistics world to new heights. The historically and frequently used methods of RFID-equipped badges and the collection of a name and email address results in the bare minimum of data gathering.

The opportunity exists to capture real-time, hyper-local marketing insights about consumers—and mobile device charging stations across the globe have strategically jumped on board. Using these data gathering platforms, business owners and venue hosts can capture meaningful data about their customers and reach them real-time through text marketing—a communication method that, because it is opt-in based, yields significantly higher results than traditional marketing methods like email or advertising.

One of the major benefits of text marketing is that the receiver signs up for an ongoing relationship with the sponsor.

Some examples of survey questions:

An auto/car sponsor would ask:

What kind of car do you drive?

When is your lease up?

Have you ever driven our car brand before?

A wireless carrier would ask:

Who is your wireless carrier?

What type of phone are you interested in purchasing next?

When is your contract up?