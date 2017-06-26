The world of art is constantly evolving. What makes something beautiful? What can be called art? Today art is more diverse than ever. Among millennials in particular, we are in an “anything goes” stage. It’s all about what works for you.

It’s common to see a mix of high and low-end pieces almost anywhere. Are there still art snobs out there? You bet. But there’s so much more room for different style, different cultures, and different voices.

Now that we no longer need to worry about bragging about how much we spent on the art on our walls, we are free to explore the huge range of art out there. Consumers can choose to purchase any art that feels right to them. For better or for worse, it’s all about you. What speaks to you? What makes you happy? What makes your house feel like a home?

THIS IS WHERE THE FUN BEGINS

I’d like to share with you some great options for affordable art. There is no doubt that you will find something that is perfect for you. When you do, you will be delighted to see all of the easy options for obtaining your art.

THE ONLINE ART GALLERY

Art galleries are a more traditional route to high-end investment pieces. Still, many online art galleries start at a lower price point and feature young, fresh art. Saatchi Art is one such site, with prices starting at around $100. It has a mix of an upscale, traditional feel, and a younger, more modern appeal. They also introduce collectors to emerging artists around the world, through their Invest in the Art program.

PRINTABLE

Many young people are no longer looking for "investment pieces" but rather for something that gives them joy. So absolutely learn about great art, go to museums and galleries, but ultimately, purchase whatever you makes happy. It's okay if your style changes over the next few years since you have not invested much, you can move on to new art. Just a short while ago, this may have seemed tacky, but there is no question that the day of printable art has arrived. You no longer have to lug your purchase home carefully from an art gallery, or order it and wait three weeks for it to arrive. It’s as easy as printing it out on your home computer and hanging it on your wall. The Printable Concept, started just this year, is , in their words, “not your average art shop selling art like it’s 1999….We are a modern art shop offering our own unique line of lifestyle typographical and graphical art prints, as well as a curated collection of photography from emerging and established photographers from all around the globe. “ They have a large following and seem to be growing quickly. Of course, you only need to google “free printables, ” and you will see hundreds of options, but sites such as these have original curated art.

CANVAS, WOOD, METAL, ACRYLIC

To be honest, I was convinced that all of those websites that print your photo on canvas were a quick fad. It looks like I was wrong. Printing on canvas is a hugely popular option, whether printing photos hat you took, or your favorite quote or free downloadable print. You get something substantial, a huge upgrade from washi tape on your wall. You can also look for options to print images on metal, acrylic and even barn wood, which has so much more character. www.printsonwood.com has art that you can choose, or you can submit your own photo or art, to customize it further.

PAINT NITE

Okay, maybe this still is tacky as real art, but maybe not… and you can’t say it’s not fun! Just like art purchased while eon vacation is attached to so many happy memories, Paint Nite art (www.paintnite.com) is attached to a fun night out with friends, drinking, and painting. The memories will leave you with a good feeling every time you see the painting on your wall.

EASY GALLERY WALL

Once again, what was once in the hands of a lucky few is now as easy as a google search. Interior designers are amazing, and if you can afford those services, it is definitely a worthwhile investment. But if you are not yet settled down long term, you can DIY a beautiful gallery wall on your own. From printable templates to sticky frames to printable art, it’s incredibly easy to set up your own gallery wall.

GIVING BACK

There’s little that feels as good as doing good. There are so many sites where you can purchase art for a cause. www.artforcharity.com is a UK based online art auction where you can choose from a variety of causes to support. www.artforcharity.net is another site where a percentage of your purchase goes to charity.