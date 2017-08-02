In the last week we have seen what I have always called “The New York Mouth” in action. And today we saw what can happen when you take the New York Mouth to an extreme. The sudden dismissal of Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, just over a week after his appointment, reveals that there are limits to such crude behavior even in the Trump White House.

Like our president, I grew up on the right side of Hillside Avenue in Queens. And as a contemporary of our leader I also understand the culture in which he formed his love of nicknames, tough talk, and a penchant for political incorrectness which predates the use of that term.

Let’s get one thing straight. I am no fan of this president. But I know a New Yorker when I hear him talk. And like the other New Yorker, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, until today the other tough in the White House, he is a stereotype of what we all consider the high testosterone jerk. The wise guy (not in the Mafia sense) who thinks he can bully people by using ugly language to intimidate. Another friend of mine who grew up on Long Island (which is adjacent to Queens for those of you unfamiliar with New York geography) said that listening to those guys talk reminded her of the boys in our junior high school who thought they were pretty cool by uttering profanities to fellow classmates and even to teachers.

But there are some things that might be useful to understand about New Yorkers of a certain age. Nicknames for everyone were commonplace. Growing up you could not avoid terms of endearment or derision because that was the way it was. My nickname in junior high was “piano legs,” a term that predates what we now call “cankles.” Poor Hillary Clinton endured that slight. In New York if you didn’t have a nickname it was probably because you didn’t have any friends. That’s just life in the Big Apple.

I am no defender of using terms like Pocahontas to refer to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Native American heritage, something our president likes to repeat often. But I confess that I heard this term before in New York City, when people who claimed to have Native American blood were often referenced as “Pocahontas” behind their backs. The difference between most ordinary New Yorkers and the Trump team is that most New Yorkers have learned to bury these types of hateful references when they recognized that indeed they cause pain.

Another New York City quality is being “in your face.” And that’s exactly what the Mooch did last week in his interview with New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza. The ugly, profanity-laced dialogue is so typical of a New York tough. It in no way excuses the language, but suggests that Scaramucci thought he was just talking to one of the boys. Again, we have a person who has spent his career in the city, in spite of a stint in Cambridge for law school. I can hardly imagine that such type of ugliness was tolerated among his classmates at Harvard!

But I write because what I see, the parochialism of New Yorkers is really an under-appreciated part of what I think of is adolescent behavior. Trump and Scaramucci are like Peter Pan, boys who never grow up. In their case they are completely unaware that the rest of their peers in Washington are adults who take their work seriously. In New York, by the time someone enters their late teens or goes out in the world after college there is a sense of linguistic propriety that the rest of the country expects when addressing a fellow human being. It is something you learn. That lesson was lost on Scaramucci and never entered the mindset of Donald Trump, who has spent his entire life in “the city.”

Fortunately, an adult has returned to the West Wing in the person of General John Kelly. His intolerance for locker room language was made clear on his first day on the job. And the immediate removal of Anthony Scaramucci from his position as Communications Director is a signal that what may be glossed over in New York conversation cannot speak for the Commander in Chief of the United States of America.

I was lucky. I escaped New York after graduate school and never lived there again. My New Yorker’s tough hide helped me through lots of difficult times. I am not afraid of traveling on subways, journeying to war zones, or working in tough neighborhoods. But my eyes opened wide when I realized that the New York mouth would not get me far in any other city I lived in. You cannot talk tough or intimidate to get your way in places like St. Louis or Atlanta. Once, after an encounter I had with a shopkeeper where I tried the New York mouth, the person who was with me, a mild-mannered Texan, noted that had I been in his state the shopkeeper would have taken out a gun and shot me! It was advice that I learned quickly as I toned down my own tough talk and copied what most people learn along the way. “You get more flies with honey than vinegar.” Perhaps there is a lesson here for anyone who replaces Scaramucci. You live by “the New York Mouth,” but you can also die by it. Whether his boss can learn that lesson may be a bridge too far.