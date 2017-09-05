The Newest Korean Education Center Opens Near Atlanta

The new Atlanta Korean Education Center will deepen the Georgia-Korea relationship. [Image: The Korean Consulate General in Atlanta Tweeter account]

By Yeo-Ri Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a Master's candidate in Global Policy Studies at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, University of Texas.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 5, 2017.

On August 10, the Korean Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the opening of its brand-new Korea Education Center (KEC)near Atlanta, Georgia. It has been 29 years since the last KEC began its operations in Houston in 1988. The Korean MOE has credited the long-standing and dedicated efforts of Korean communities in Georgia as a major force behind the decision. Given that Korean is the third most common language in Georgia, the new Atlanta KEC is expected to be a driver for further academic and cultural exchange between Georgia and Korea.

The Korean government-affiliated KEC started its first operations in Washington DC and Los Angeles in 1980. Currently, seven KECs in the United States offer various Korean language courses, materials, and cultural events to local people. Partnering with the National Institute for International Education, the KECs promote educational exchange programs — English Program in Korea (EPIK) and Teach and Learn in Korea (TaLK). Through the programs, American students have engaged in teaching English in Korean rural areas as well as the Korean cultural experiences.

Educational cooperation has been a robust foundation for the bond between Georgia and Korea. Over 2,000 Korean student study in Georgia, annually; for the 2016 Fall semester, Koreans were the leading group among international students at the undergraduate level at Georgia State University. This summer vacation, students at the Georgia Institute of Technology visited Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea through the school’s Korean Language, Business, and Technology program. Through visits to Korean companies and collaborations with Korean students, the students deepened their understandings of Korean industry and culture. Georgia Tech actively cooperates to foster future innovators with the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, Korea, which ranks as the world’s number six and Asia’s number one most innovative university.