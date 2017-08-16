The news changed, but the spin on North Korea didn’t

Lately, it seems no matter how the news on North Korea develops, the “tensions” reported by the media just keep rising. Yet the news coming out of North Korea yesterday suggested a de-escalation in the conflict—Kim Jong Un said he won’t fire missiles. Shouldn’t the media coverage be less dramatic?

There’s a reality to the threat North Korea poses, but there’s also what the media adds to it. Through dramatic language (noted here in red) and a few other distortions, the coverage kept the sensational part of the “threat” alive and well in spite of the news. Here are three examples The Knife Media found:

Correspondents say that after days of menacing threats it might seem that Kim Jong-un could be in the mood to finally hit the pause button - but in a nation as secretive as North Korea, one can never be sure. (BBC)

The BBC’s spin is vague and figurative, a combination that can play on one’s imagination and fear. If, for example, the outlet provided data on the North’s threats over the years, as compared to its actions, it would give a very different impression. This sentence also plants doubt through the phrase “one can never be sure.” It’s true, but not just about North Korea — we can’t be sure about anything. The question is, why draw attention to it? Here’s a clue: re-read the sentence above, omit the part after the “but” and notice the difference.

Mr. Kim’s decision to wait “a little more” before ordering the launchings represented a slight ratcheting down of tensions and came after some of Mr. Trump’s top aides on Monday tried to tamp down fears of a clash after his threat to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea. (The New York Times)

Here, the North’s decision to stand down is juxtaposed with the notions of “tensions” and “fears of a clash.” However, comparing the data of what happened to the spin, the latter can easily outweigh it, especially when there’s repetition: the word “tensions” is mentioned four times in the article.

The tentative interest in diplomacy follows unusually combative threats between President Donald Trump and North Korea amid worries that Pyongyang is nearing its long-sought goal of accurately being able to send a nuclear missile to the U.S. mainland. Next week’s start of U.S.-South Korean military exercises that enrage the North each year makes it unclear, however, if diplomacy will prevail. (AP)

This excerpt from AP is a hybrid of the above two. Accompanying the possibility of diplomacy are reminders of “worries” and potential destruction. The spin evokes fear and uncertainty, and the implications about what could happen next week don’t look very promising either.

The situation with North Korea is real, and it’s something officials around the world are trying to assess and negotiate. The media has a responsibility to provide any new data on the matter, so readers can be informed, but it becomes problematic when opinion and sensationalism are added. In this particular case, some of the information that comes directly from the sources (like North Korea’s statement) is distorted enough as it is. The media augments the sensationalism by adding spin, rather than grounding it with the available data on North Korea’s nuclear threats.

If any of the above statements were stripped of spin and distortion, as we do in our Raw Data, would it put you at an informational disadvantage? Maybe it would create an entertainment deficit, but that’s about it. But we have movies for that, don’t we?