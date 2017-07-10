The Next Big Step for Your Business Blog

There’s no question that blogging is important for businesses and their customers. In fact, according to Hubspot’s 2017 State of Inbound report, 53 percent of marketers say blog content creation is their top priority this year. But with more and more businesses keeping an active blog, how can yours stand out?

First, let’s look at why blogging is so important.

The Importance of Blogging for Businesses

Blogs have shown to increase traffic and leads, and typically the more you post, the better. Hubspot's benchmark data found that companies that posted 16 or more blogs per month got 3.5 times more traffic and 4.5 times more leads than those that published zero to four blog posts per month.

Clearly it drives profitable results for businesses, but what’s in it for the customers?

According to a 2016 study by Forbes Insights, 82 percent of shoppers conduct online research before making a purchase. Furthermore, a 2016 report from Demand Gen found that 47 percent of B2B consumers are reading three to five pieces of content online before making a purchase.

Online consumers are hungry for information on products and services, and blogs are providing the sustenance.

With this being the case, more and more businesses understand how important a blog is for their customers and their online presence, which has made them “price-of-entry” when it comes to online marketing.

Businesses will need to do more than just blog to stand out amongst their competition.

The Evolution of the Blog

Instead of solely offering a blog full of posts, some innovative companies have launched full resource centers for customers. These are designed not only to answer all the questions customers have through posts, but also to provide information through a variety of mediums and introduce helpful tools.

In doing so, businesses can streamline the buying processes for their customers. When customers can find a plethora of information about their buying decisions in one place, it also instills a sense of trust in the company.

An excellent example of a resource center is The Knowledge Center American Express provides for its customers.

Note that it does provide posts that you will normally see on a blog—but it doesn’t stop there. It also offers resources like infographics and videos.

These all work together to keep American Express’ audience of merchants up to date with the latest in business trends, insights, and tools. As a result, it is not only a place to read about American Express products, but also many topics that can widen a merchant’s knowledge base.

Another example is Eagle Home Mortgage’s financial resource center, The Front Porch.

A person looking to buy a home will find valuable information about the mortgage loan process, such as educational videos and infographics.

A mortgage calculator, a dictionary and much more.

By focusing on educating their audiences instead of just trying to close sales, businesses can become trusted and beneficial resources.

In fact, Bill Harvey reported in Consumer Education Produces High ROI that those who engage with a company’s education marketing offerings are 29 times more likely to purchase a product than people informed through media advertising exclusively.

Resource Centers for Business Growth