The next generation of online donations

An incredible 470 billion US dollars are donated every single year around the globe to different nonprofit organizations. Over 40 billion just online in the United States.

When it became known that such an amount was donated to, and therefor collected by, the nonprofits a troubling fact was discovered. It appears that nonprofit organizations have been using the same landing pages and donation process to collect money online since the 90s.

So much has changed since then. The internet became faster and the users much more impatient. Today, if a page has not caught the attention of a user in a meaningful way within three seconds of his arrival, the user will move on to the next page or site.

Therefor it is obvious that in order to help nonprofits increase their donations they need to catch up with today’s technological advancements.

As always when there’s a need, startups started coming up with new innovative ways to increase engagement of users on donation websites. Personalized landing pages, persona analysis and A/B testing techniques are no longer part of a utopic future.

Now a potential donor can receive a personalized donation process that was dynamically created on the fly specifically based on data gathered and analyzed. For example, for an animal rescue nonprofit, a 14 year old female will receive a pinkish design with cute little puppies and a 65 year old male will receive a design more suitable to his persona, normally more business oriented and in a darker color palette.

Just by looking at the figures and the amount of money being donated, it is evident that people do want to donate online. People do want to make a difference, therefore it is important to facilitate the process.

