The Next Wave Of Autonomous Surveillance

I've written a few times about the use of drones in the provision of security. For instance, a startup called Aptonomy provides a drone that is capable of delivering audible warnings to people who are acting inappropriately, such as attempting to break into a warehouse.

Or you've got the system, known as Fleetlights, which provides a drone that can be requested on-demand by the user to provide illumination in areas lacking in street lighting. The device is called by the user via their smartphone, with the request then sent on to a Fleetlights operator complete with the location of the customer. The operator then dispatches a fleet of drones to fly just ahead of the customer to illuminate the way ahead and accompany them on the remainder of their journey.

Autonomous security

A startup from Singapore believe they've created the ultimate automated security team. The robotic team, developed by Otsaw Digital consists of a surveillance drone and an accompanying miniature robotic car.

The system, which is powered by machine learning, utilizes 3D SLAM technology to navigate its surroundings and is capable of automatically detecting obstacles and anomalies. It even powers itself and self-charges when its battery runs low.

The device is equipped with an array of cameras that enable it to perform facial and license plate recognition tests, thermal imaging scans and stereo photography. It also has a number of scanners, including 3D laser scanners, ultrasonic scanners and IMU scanners. It also has GPS built in, and a long-range data transmitter for sending and receiving data.

The drone that works alongside the device captures the data that the robot is unable to, before then sending it back to the control center. A team of human security personnel oversee the whole operation and respond to any alerts thrown up by their robotic colleagues.