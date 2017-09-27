The NFL Controversy that Should Have Laid Dormant

In the second pre-season game of 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem - opting to kneel or take a knee instead. After the game, he told reporters, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," During the 2017 offseason, Kaepernick opted out of his contract, becoming an unrestricted free-agent. Since then he had remained unsigned and somewhat out of the national spotlight. While many have criticized Kaepernick for his actions, two points that get lost in the conversation is that 1) Mr. Kaepernick is exercising his First Amendment rights and 2) he stood up for a cause that he believes in - knowing it could cost his career.

Reigniting the NFL Controversy

However, that would all change on September 22, 2017, when President Trump brought him back into the media. In the middle of a campaign rally speech, the President gave for former Alabama Senate hopeful Luther Strange - he urged NFL owners to fire players that refused to stand during the National Anthem.

The words Trump used were, “We’re proud of our country. We respect our flag. Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say get that SOB off the field, right now, out? He’s fired.”

Had the President considered his words more wisely he would have noted the poor optics of saying this before a nearly all-white crowd when African-Americans made up the majority of the players choosing to sit during the Anthem. Instead, he didn't hold back and wound up later having to clarify that his comments had nothing to do with race.

What's the Broader Picture

While the President's speech and subsequent tweets drew fire from the media, many of his supporters stood with him. In effect, saying that disrespecting the US Flag along with the National Anthem outweighs whatever statement athletes are attempting to make. Still, Trump's timing was odd.

Perhaps he made the remarks out of spite - knowing there was nothing the Executive Branch could do about it. But at the end of the day, who knows what motivates him.

What is clear is that players have a right to protest and team owners have a right to fire for any reason they deem appropriate.

NFL Response

While actions such as these could violate the morals clause and personal conduct policy that governs how professional football players behave - on and off the field - most owners have erred on the side of protecting their players.

Indeed, Robert Kraft went a step further as he weighed in, saying that he was disappointed by the President's comments. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also took Mr. Trump to task over his recent remarks saying that the President's words were 'divisive'.

The Sunday after Trump's comments, over 100 players followed suit and sat during the national anthem.

Fans React to the Melee

Perhaps just as sad as the President's behavior is that this entire fiasco hurts fans the most. For decades, professional football has continued as an almost sacred institution where individuals of different political and socio-economic backgrounds could leave the baggage behind, come together as individuals with a common love for the sport. However, thanks to the current actors - that has all changed. Not surprisingly, the League is waning in popularity as fans tune out and look for other ways to pass their time.