The NRA: A Club For Scared, Angry, Financially-Impotent, Racist White Males

Trump was pro-gun control until the NRA gave him $30 million

Just How Racist Is The NRA Very

Let's be clear. The National Rifle Association is a racist group, mostly backed and supported by scared, financially-impotent white men. There are a few other colors and genders, but not many.

It's a white, male-dominated group that pulls the 2nd Amendment over its head as it — and its backers — shiver with fright about the boogeyman hiding under the bed.

Despite the genuine human cost of the racist fear mongering the group engages in, the team is dispensing no signs of dialing down its rhetoric. It is doubling down, and one indicator was hosting the most overtly bigoted president in modern American history.

Anyone who doubts the bigotry of America's largest pro-gun lobby just needs to spend a few minutes watching the <2017 Klan - conference in Atlanta.> https://www.nraam.org/

HOW MANY PERSONS OF COLOR DO YOU SEE IN NRA’S OWN PROMO VIDEO?

Ever since the NRA linked its future to Trump, the group has spent over $30 million to elect Trump as it attacks Trump critics and embraces the administration's fascist leanings.

The 2017 Annual Meeting in Atlanta was a coronation of Trump as the Great White Hope of white supremacists. Trump spoke and promised the faithful, "As your president, I will never infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Freedom is a gift from God."

Trump Supports 2nd Amendment When He Profits

Fancy talk to a group who didn't always support Trump. Before it became convenient to endorse the 2nd Amendment, Trump was a cheerleader for gun control. The NRA understands Trump has no interest in firearms but nevertheless ponied up a $30 million investment to add him as a marionette.

Circumstances may be starting to make the multi-million expenditure questionable. With the advanced investigations into Trump's collusion with Russia, even the NRA must be seeing Trump's impeachment as a likelihood at worst and possibility at best.

Trump and the NRA share links to Putin's administration so they can't think they would emerge unharmed from a Trump impeachment and the subsequent investigations of everything connected to Trump.

Running Out of Scared White Men

Demographic trends are destroying the NRA. The overwhelmingly white, male organization needs to hitch itself to Trump. The group's membership is aging, and their increasingly radical rhetoric is harming their recruitment.

Women and people of color are holding equal reigns of leadership in America, and that fact alone frightens the NRA. The frat-boys need a White America so that new and lethal products can be continued to be sold.

Echoes of Bull Connor

Louisana Representative Clay Higgins' video message to the conference attendees was a clownish few minutes and spoke to ignorance more than the Christianity the group tries to embrace.

"Molon labe," said Higgins. "You know where to find me." Molon labe means ‘Come and Take It' and is the classic expression of redneck defiance loved by gun nuts. What Higgins — and the ilk — is saying is, "If you pass a gun law I disagree with and try to enforce that law, I will shoot you and kill you." Forget about the rule of law.

Uninformed and Self-Absorbed Millennials

Wayne LaPierre launched a surprising attack on Millennials in his speech as he called them, "the naive, self-absorbed and self-minded generation." Turning his rhetoric to Bernie Sanders, LaPierre accused Sanders of being a political predator of young voters who have been lied to by school teachers and set up for his message of Big Government socialism.

LaPierre weighed in on a range of alt-right issues which have nothing to do with firearms. LaPierre ranted against America's public school system and described it as insidious and socialist before attacking America's free media and, foreshadowing Trump, portrayed it as an "enemy of the people."

Embracing Racism

The NRA's embrace of racism is either genuinely a grab for cash or a demonstration that it is run by and for scared, undereducated, financially impotent white men — it doesn't matter. Either way, racism is profitable for the gun industry.

Christopher Ingraham of The Washington Post interviewed researcher Alexandra Filindra in April. Her comments were revealing.

"Owning a gun is my way of expressing my more-equal-than-others status in a society where egalitarianism is typical. I can't say that some are better and some are worse regarding racial groups. But I can show it symbolically. I can show I'm a better citizen."

The NRA figured out some time ago that scared white people buy more guns. The group's messaging and snuggly relationship with Trump makes that evident.

The good news? The NRA is pushed back with resistance from protesters who are calling for smarter gun laws and for the NRA to stop peddling its racist, radical agenda.