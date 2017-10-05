The NRA, the FDA, and me

I am compelled to share a post I wrote almost five years ago. It makes me sick that things have gotten worse instead of better after all this time. Way back in 2013 the kind of weapons used in Las Vegas a few days ago hadn't yet become readily available, but the gun lovers were working on making it happen. I hope they are very proud of themselves now.

When it comes to the safety of the citizens of this country it seems our government turns a blind eye unless they're being paid a ton of money. If only the pharmaceutical companies could compete with the NRA in buying off congress we might all be better off.

Mind you, I have my beefs with big pharma, too. You can read about that here.

I’m not sure I have anything new to add to the ongoing debate on gun control in this country but I’m sure I need to get this off my chest, so cover me I’m going in.

Let me begin by thanking my government for sparing me a horrible death from Seldane.

I was upset by their decision to pull Seldane off the shelves in the U.S. because it had taken me years to find an allergy medication that didn’t put me to sleep. If a product says “May cause drowsiness” I know I’ll be out like a light in no time.

My joy in finding this product was short lived. Not only did they discover it might cause arrhythmia, or other heart problems if taken with other medications, they discovered you could die if you took it with grapefruit juice.

I rarely drink grapefruit juice but occasionally I eat a grapefruit. I couldn’t believe how thoughtful it was for my government to have such high regard for my wellbeing.

Of course, we later discovered you would have to take Seldane with gallons of grapefruit juice for any harm to come to you, but you can never be too careful.

I spent quite a bit of time searching for statistics on the number of deaths or hospitalizations due to Seldane for this post because I want to ensure you get accurate information. I couldn’t find any real numbers for either.

What I can tell you is this...in my city, there were more than one hundred victims of gun violence last month alone. I found mixed statistics on how many of them died but it was at least eight.

This makes Philadelphia sound very unsafe and being a large city, that’s true in some neighborhoods, but it doesn’t keep me up at night.

What keeps me awake at night is the insanity of the zealots who recommend we wouldn’t have these issues if everyone was armed.

I was a big fan of Westerns as a kid. My grandfather never missed Gunsmoke and I usually watched with him. He loved the big shootouts in front of the saloon.

I’m pretty sure he would be more than a little disturbed to know anyone would recommend a return to the Old West in 2013. Not to mention we’re not talking about six-shooters anymore.

In fact when the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution was written a six-shooter would have been considered high tech. We were dealing with muskets and gunpowder back then.

If you believe, as they do in Pennsylvania, that deer hunting season is sacred, you also believe hunters eat their kill. That being the case you couldn’t possibly use an assault weapon. Poor little deer would be blown to shreds and not suitable for venison stew.

Yet, the NRA wants us to believe assault weapons should be legal for all. This insults my intelligence.

In case you haven’t read the Bill of Rights I will share the Second Amendment with you here:

Amendment II

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

One sentence.

There’s nothing about recruiting the entire country into one ‘well regulated Militia’ is there?

I have friends who own guns. I know women who spend time alone and feel safer having a gun in the house, even though statistics lean the other way.

If you go through proper licensing regulations and pass whatever tests are necessary (if any) I’m fine with your right to bear arms, but not weapons that should only be used in the military. This has gotten way out of line and I'm sick of Congress looking away from it!

I’m not fine with anyone using our 2nd Amendment to prevent common-sense measures to keep criminals and mentally ill people away from guns.

Years after Seldane was removed from the market I found Claritin and before long we were simpatico.

It was a relief...until they discovered pseudoephedrine, the primary ingredient that keeps you from sneezing and blowing your nose until it’s raw, was being used to make methamphetamine.

I can’t imagine how many allergy pills you need to make enough crystal meth to matter but somehow I feel it’s more than my monthly needs...and yours...and yours...and yours....

BUT, because some may be cooking meth I can only buy a thirty day supply and I have to show ID or I can’t have it. Where's the Amendment for that law?

Why does the NRA feel any regulation is an infringement of their right to have guns? Why should someone taking allergy medication be subjected to more scrutiny than someone buying an assault weapon?

I believe there are more civilized people in the U.S.A. than gun fanatics. But we need to be more vocal and demanding. If you are a sane and civilized person you can’t possibly have an argument against background checks NO MATTER where you purchase a gun.

You can’t possibly have a need for an automatic or semi-automatic weapon and high capacity clips to protect yourself. Leave those to the military who are trained to protect us.

No one wants to deny a law abiding citizen their right to bear arms. We just want them to have the same restrictions as allergy sufferers.