NYC’s premier indie rock show announces its lineup for 2017

Celebrating ten years of great music, the NYC Indie Rock Festival returns on September 8 to the Bowery Electric in NYC.

Fieldhouse / BMG artist Chapell is set to headline the 2017 Indie Rock Festival. Fans will enjoy a preview of music from Chapell’s follow-up album to the critically acclaimed Redhead’s Allegations. Joining Chapell at the festival will be power pop band SlyBoots which is fresh off a hugely successful tour of the UK which included headlining the International Pop Overthrow Festival in Liverpool. The lineup also includes smash rockers White Collar Crime and one of more unique acoustic acts to haunt NYC lower east side over the past decade, the infamous R&B.

Damien Rios, the co-founder of the NYC Indie Rock Festival shared with us that a special guest will be sitting in with the headliner this year. “There’s a few people who were with us when the festival was simply a handful of dudes on a rooftop in Greenpoint who have gone onto much bigger and better things,” says Rios. “One of them has agreed to come back for this year’s festival. It’s a wonderful display of kindness and loyalty to those of us who were there at the beginning of his career” noted Rios.

The NYC Indie Rock Festival 2017 will take place on Friday September 8, 2017 at the Bowery Electric. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at http://theboweryelectric.ticketfly.com/event/1524841-chapell-sly-boots-white-new-york/.

About Chapell

TimeOutNY Critics pick Chapell might be the most accomplished songwriter you haven’t heard of yet. Chapell’s sound is retro-modern Rock, and his live show has been described as a “carnival experience” with some of the most talented musicians you’ll find in NYC. Chapell’s band includes Lorenza Ponce, Ann Klein and Alex Alexander. You can find Chapell on Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube and www.ThisIsChapell.com

About SlyBoots

SlyBoots means one who is cunning or mischievous in an engaging way. We are four women who play power pop/rock music.

About the NYC Indie Rock Festival

It all started on a roof top in Greenpoint, Brooklyn near McCarron park back in 2007. A few friends who couldn't piece together enough cash to get into a music festival being held at the McCarron pool decided that they would hold their own concert on their roof. So they pieced together a PA from the equipment that they had, invited a few bands they knew, and bought a keg of Rheingold. And that end of summer jam session gradually grew in popularity over time. The event really took off a few years later as a number of indie rock giants and celebrities began stopping by to play a few songs. It has now become a must attend event for every indie rock fan in the Northeast. For more information, please email NYCindieRock@gmail.com or visit www.NYCindierock.com.

About the Bowery Electric