The obituary I hope you read

My father cracks a very morbid joke, often. He says that as we progress in age and feel satisfied about our duties in the world, we near the appointment to get our visas stamped for the inevitable end. He speaks of death as naturally as he’d speak of his favourite dessert — like it’s an obvious phenomenon. I hate it when he does that and I’ve hated all the times he’s tried extremely hard to normalize the occurrence of death for me.

‘It’s going to happen, Ruch. One day I am not going to be here and neither are you. It’s the most expected component of living; you don’t know if it might rain tomorrow, but you sure as hell know that you’re going to die someday.’

No emotional filter, plain honesty. I despised it when I was 13 and I still do, at 24. But although his success with easing me into this unfortunate occasion is limited, he also ensured that I understood that we don’t have a choice in how we go, when we go and why he have to go.

Choice, when spoken in context of death feels trivial to me. If the end is so imminent, why do some get shamed for how it may occur in their lives? I don’t hear the child who had to befriend death at age 3 because of leukaemia on the court stand, defending their reason to die; I don’t hear the 67 year old diabetic, breathing his last, justifying his decision of enjoying a sweet at his daughter’s wedding, but I always hear the wait in the voices of those demanding an explanation from someone who is criminalized for ending their life.

‘How could you? Tell me why. NO YOU BETTER RISE FROM THIS GRAVE AND GIVE AN ANSWER TO THIS WORLD.’

They say that you can see the spark leaving from the eyes of someone who’s about to go. I have seen that in the eyes of a 22 year old who couldn’t chew a morsel of food or sleep a wink, who was petrified of who he saw in the mirror, whose eyes were parched and mind forgot to advocate; but had the haemoglobin levels of a superhuman. There was either a bad day to wake up to or an extremely bad day. The bad days were manageable, just a couple of routine panic attacks after lunch and a blank stare at the laptop for majority of the day, coworkers whispering their confusion on why he still had this job, and maybe fewer voices in his room controlling his actions; right or left side of the bed tonight? is that water or is it the poison from under the ocean? But the extremely bad ones, uff, quite the party — wondering how he got there at the end of a shower, the convincing proposition from the ceiling fan, the TV, the box across the room of how a better world was on the other side of this crippling life, the romantic delusions of how 23 pills could do a better job than 16. Skeletal limbs that lacked the energy for purpose, skin that was withering like a dry hibiscus, and a void in the chest that was supposed to store his energy — he looked no different than an aged man in an ICU, praying for death to beckon him into an embrace. But the lab reports had given him a superlative review, so of course his decision to go was a poorly made, selfish decision.

Sigh. The most agonizing lesson I’ve learnt is that entitlement is an extra bone in our bodies, maybe one we’re born with and that provides use when we believe that our unique opinion in its raw form holds more value than one with a generous drizzle of compassion. Our most commonly shared experience with death is the pain of loss and the colossal scoop it takes out of our emotional reservoir. We cry, we rage, we feel destroyed, we believe that a power from above has chopped our inside into pieces and now we’re only going to rot till we meet our assigned grim reaper, till we heal into a new bud again.

Life changes for us, but not for the one we begin to grieve a little less for, with every day. It changes its shape, it moves in a direction, it undergoes transformations — it gives us the privilege to breathe, to choose honour over questions of shame for the those in the caskets and the fumes of a pyre, to practice love and empathy and to recognise the sufferings of another one we could potentially loose. We’re all here on paid time, some with more minutes than the other — imagine what a world we’d build if we attached more atoms of humane to the minutes we have left!

‘It’s going to happen, Ruch. One day I am not going to be here and neither are you. It’s the most expected component of living; you don’t know if it might rain tomorrow, but you sure as hell know that you’re going to die someday.’