The Obscenity of Facebook's Nudity Policies

Australian art-dealer Tim Goodman’s recent criticism of Facebook’s nudity (viz. obscenity) policies echo prior outcries , and highlight Mark Zuckerberg’s recalcitrance against combining critical thinking with passionate humanistic values. While Zuckerberg revels in his role as the age’s shirt-sleeved “woke” tycoon, he has proven time and again to be a craven free-market capitalist uninterested in the hard work of judgment, in any ethical, political, or aesthetic sense. Goodman writes, “Facebook is not drawing any distinction between hyper-sexualized images of women, pornography, nudity for awareness, nudity for innovation, and nudity in art… you’ve designed a system that doesn’t allow for real judgement.” But he did not design this system, he is just a consummate functionary of it. Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman, progenitors of the principal of market as God and human being as economic unit, would be so proud of him. Past attempts to spread awareness about breast cancer and sexual health have been suppressed because in Zuckerberg’s view of the world, these crusades are merely sentimental, subjective, and sticky. Their discussion is reserved for cocktail parties or rounds of Frisbee golf in the Palo Alto greens. They are of a second order behind objective facts, revealed to Zuckerberg by the world’s finest economists and engineers. However, as Goodman points out,

But this would require something approximating training in philosophy, which nearly everywhere today has been swallowed by neoliberal economics and hysterical technological idealism (e.g., Singularity Theory). Tossed into the thresher of algorithms, aesthetic and moral judgments lose their intentional force, they are pulverized and sprinkled like mulch back into the market where they pique consumer interest, then are beaten back by necrophilic business policy. The fact is, data have shown Zuckerberg that breast-cancer awareness and the bosom of Venus de Milo are not, at the moment, profitable. He is no fool or fanatic though; of course they are not morally wrong, only morally frivolous, since any morality worthy of the name is ratified by the market instantly, magically. Zuckerberg is a patient man, a principled man, who will stand on this patience and principle until the objective facts that are the nodes of his algorithms, which include social and political phenomena, swell and pop and shift under his feet. Zuckerberg is not immune to pressure, it just has to manifest concretely, in his coffers, not in his philistine art-collector gaze or in the vault of his passionless heart.