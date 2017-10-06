The Oceans – a Challenged Resource

The world’s oceans facilitate global transportation. They also offer a unique source of food: one that continues to give. Provided we manage this source responsibly, of course. Sustainable harvest must be combined with prudent conservation.

Based on an American initiative, the world’s maritime nations came together yesterday and today (Oct 5 and 6) for the 4th annual Our Oceans conference to discuss how to achieve this balance. The United States has hosted twice. This year, the chair is held by Malta, a country surrounded by the waters of the Mediterranean.

As an ocean nation, Norway takes great interest in this series of conferences. Our maritime areas cover around two million square kilometers – more than 770,000 square miles. That is more than five times the size of our land mass. Or nearly three times larger than Texas, perhaps an easier comparison.

More than 80% of Norway’s oceans are in the Arctic. But oceans are interconnected. What happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic. People far beyond our own borders are affected by what we do in our national waters.

Further, Norway and Norwegians depend greatly on the ocean. More than two thirds of our export income stem from ocean-based industries, in the food, energy and marine transportation sectors. Our welfare and living standards would not be at the same level without them.

Norway cannot take lightly the responsibility that comes with managing such a resource. And we don’t.

Two recent government documents outline Norway’s plans and principles for continued responsible management of our marine areas: A white paper on the role that the oceans play in Norway´s foreign and development policy, and an oceans strategy aimed at domestic developments.

Important principles in our oceans policy include strengthening and further developing the Law of the Sea, the sustainable use of resources, and ensuring that policy?decisions are based on the best available scientific knowledge.

Our oceans border seven other nations. We have concluded agreements on maritime boundaries with all of them, most recently with Russia in the Barents Sea: in 2010, an agreement was reached on a sea boundary of almost 1700 kilometers (more than 1000 miles).

Looking ahead, it seems clear that climate change represents a major challenge to the future management of oceans. Developing and maintaining the scientific and managerial capacity to understand and adopt to these changes is critical to Norway.

Our marine science community is currently hard at work addressing these issues. I am proud that our new ice-capable research vessel R/V Crown Prince Haakon will become operative next year and enhance our research capacity in the Arctic Ocean.

In a wider perspective, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals for the oceans (SDG 14) is the overarching, global job #1 for the next decade and up to 2030. Achieving the ambitions spelled out here will bring healthy oceans, contribute to food security, and ensure conservation and sustainable use of marine resources.

Norway intends to contribute to this effort, and welcomes international partnerships and cooperation to that end.