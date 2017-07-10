The Old Tree

Recently I came across a short story titled the Tree. It fantastically summed up many of the ideas I was going through that I wasn’t quite being able to verbalize, even to myself. Sometimes we go through thoughts and ideas without reaching any certain verdict, and so was the case in this situation.

Feeling much like the protagonist in some of the experiences he’s inevitably gone through, I begin to understand that changes in perspective are not a communal and community experience, rather it is an alienating, lonely and sometimes punishing road.

The story revolves around a village and their attachment to an old tree which became part of their heritage and a symbol of their pride. Like all the inhabitants the protagonist also learns to value and respect the tree, after all, it was part of town much longer than he understood for his age.

Had he stayed in the same mental frame, things would’ve been alright in his world. But he did not. Even when he left for the city, he still felt the world was made up of the tree and his village. His love for both of them remained strong as his love for his family. He saw things differently, and on his return was surprised to see the village look drab and void of color than his new vast world. Eventually, as time passed, he remembered the village less and less. after all, he has seen much bigger places and many bigger trees.

He once learned about how to tell the age of a tree by counting the rings inside its trunk. Amazed he wondered how old the village tree was. He imagined cutting it down and counting the rings. This led to feelings of guilt and he resolved to help his village. He gathered support from his village and together they were able to slowly bring development to his small village, many aspects of life had improved thanks to his initiatives. It was decided that a hospital should be built, and the best place was where the tree stood. This is where the story faces its climax – like the protagonists, we in life are faced with a situation where the tree and all it symbolizes are questioned and the time comes where in order to move forward we have to cut it down.

What about the village? well they were faced with this dilemma. The village and its committee would hear none of it, it upset them. They had several reasons put forward about building the hospital and working towards their future, but to them cutting down the tree was not an option they would consider. After all, they had built their identity around it, it was what their ancestors had believed, and it was the envy of the neighboring villages. So no, the tree stayed. The hospital thus was built in another village. Over time the politics of the village and their neighbors got in the way as was their custom. The story ends with the graveyard west of the Tree getting bigger, and finally, the tree was standing in the middle of it.

This story touched on a theme I have been considering and turning over in my head- how hard it is to give up deep rooted ideas. The question of their validity or benefit is never… well the question. In fact it is offensive. blasphemous even. how quickly ‘the world’ is reconciled to these ideas, and every little loose end tied neatly into it.

Dislodging a deep-rooted idea is just as hard if not harder than cutting down the tree in the village. Even if it is strangling our future, somehow keeping the past alive is more important. How many times have I encountered such trees in my own life and in those around me. This is where I reflect on the theme I touched on earlier- cutting down a tree is a difficult and lonely experience. The tree can be barren, its leaves dried up and carried with the wind but we aren’t allowed to cut it down. Somehow those around us have forced us to keep it and revere it. Despite it festering like a wound and holding us back, we must rot with it or risk the consequences of upsetting those around us. Our social systems and relationships are such that we can’t make decisions about our own ideas without risking heavy consequences in the form of disappointments, hurt and breaking relationships.

You, on the other hand, would like to share your new found ideas with them and might insist that their tree finally needs to come down, but as it your are outnumbered in the number of years they have had their ideas compared to you with your new ones – you were doomed from the start. Sometimes this is really all the argument that is needed- how old an idea is. From forefather and fathers down to them and now to you. This sometimes is all the reason you should need they’ll insist, and maybe in some cases you have relented. yet there are times you wondered about counting the rings after cutting that damn tree down.

The story mentioned is called the Tree by Abdallah Al-Nasser.