The One Clothing Item You'd Never Expect To See Ashley Olsen Wear

After Mary-Kate Olsen made waves for wearing a very unconventional bridesmaid dress earlier this week, her twin Ashley decided to create some headlines of her own. And she did just that wearing something you’d never expect to see her wear.

On Wednesday, Olsen stepped out in a white shirt and oversize black jacket with a pair of hot pink, wide-legged corduroy pants. We never saw this burst of color coming:

Splash News Ashley Olsen in New York City.

It’s a definite departure from the bridesmaid dresses she and Mary-Kate wore to a friend’s wedding this past weekend:

And the twins’ eccentric, monochromatic style:

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, in New York City.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the Studio in a School 40th Anniversary Gala on May 3, in New York City.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala on May 1 in New York City.