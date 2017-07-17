The One Thing Every Team Should Become

As an executive leading and managing groups of people and companies, I have been obsessed with studying and writing about teams for several years. From Building High Performance Teams to Building Synergy & Harmony in Teams, and even taking Teamwork Lessons From Monkeys (98% of our DNA after all is shared with our distant cousins), teams have been a passion of mine. Teams make and break companies, it is as simple as that.

I recently finished reading Seth Godin's book “Tribes: We Need You to Lead Us”. It's a fascinating book that I recommend everybody ought to read. In it, Seth talks about the power of the carefully directed collective. He suggests that a group needs two things to become a tribe: a way to communicate, and a shared interest.

The first question has been comprehensively solved in my opinion, but arming a group with a sense of a shared interest is much harder.

People can connect with each other and connect with their leaders, but unless they are connected to an all-encompassing idea, sooner or later their bonds will loosen. Their shared interest in each other is only meaningful if they have something (and not only someone) to follow.

Godin talks about the importance of these ideas and suggests that it isn’t always the strongest ideas that win through:

“In a battle between two ideas, the best one doesn't necessarily win. No, the idea that wins is the one with the most fearless heretic behind it.”

Leaders play a huge role in painting the picture of the future for their team, only to then let the team themselves contribute to the painting. Those ideas that are painted with passion and zeal are the ones that will drive the tribe forward. In this way, leaders allow the tribe to connect with one another. If they are all contributing to the same painting, they will have a vested interest in the final outcome.

Godin talks a lot about the concept of “heretic” leaders – those with a fearless belief in their idea and those who can inspire the same fearless belief in their teams.

“Heretics must believe. More than anyone else in an organization, it's the person who's challenging the status quo, the one who is daring to be great, who is truly present and not just punching a clock who must have confidence in her beliefs. Can you imagine Steve Jobs showing up for the paycheck? It's nice to get paid. It's essential to believe.”

The ultimate goal is to create a pseudo-religion around your idea, to have people so committed that they will never leave, to have them so involved that even the smallest discrepancy will be picked up and amended with fervor. When people care, they can move mountains.

The key with all this lies with creativity and storytelling. People have been telling stories to foster a sense of belonging for many millennia, and leaders should learn not only to tell the stories to their people but to let the stories go and develop a mind of their own within their people’s heads. Only when the story is a collective story can it truly be called a “shared interest”. When it is strictly dictated by the big boss, it’s hopes of survival live on only in the head of the boss.

A shared interest takes a while to evolve. It works best when there is a small core of believers – which can communicate clearer and quicker and the vision will soon solidify. Then is the time to “spread the word.”