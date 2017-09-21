The One Thing I Take for Granted When I Travel Abroad

By Donald Murray, InternationalLiving.com

I was sitting at my boarding gate, about to depart from Mexico to Panama, when a young man approached me. I had no idea who he was, but he asked if my name was Donald. He then asked if I had my ID card on me. I knew then that I was in trouble.

InternationalLiving.com Rainbow over Boquete, Panama

Turns out, my fear was totally unfounded. He had found my ID card on the floor an hour earlier. Before turning it in to security, he studied my photo and decided to find me in the airport. He had spent the last hour searching everywhere. He told me to go to security and find a man named Arturo, who had my ID card. Then he wished me well and continued on his way. I had my ID card back in my wallet in short order.

This was an extraordinary act of kindness from one unknown traveler to another. I was unaware that I had dropped my ID card while passing through airport security. Re-entry into Mexico would have been a nightmare without it.

Today’s world can seem like a scary place. The narrative you see and hear about in the media is one of rampant danger and mistrust. If I didn’t personally know better, and if I hadn’t experienced better, I’d likely fall for this fear-based commentary.

But I’ve discovered a different world. During my many years living abroad, there is one thing I’ve regularly experienced that is the same in every country. It’s the one thing that permits me to cross international boundaries without fear and has allowed my wife Diane and me to adjust, regardless of where we live.

InternationalLiving.com Otavalo, Ecuador

People are kind. And friendly. Despite what you may hear, people everywhere are genuinely helpful and welcoming. Kindness transcends international boundaries and language barriers. It’s the one thing that I count on, and I’ve rarely been disappointed. And although friends are not instantly made, the kindness of strangers has frequently opened the door to a real friendship and to great experiences.

I’m certainly not the only expat to have experienced this. The day I lost my ID I was headed to Panama to attend a retreat with dozens of my fellow International Living correspondents and editors. When I told them what happened in the airport, everyone had a story about how they had met with similar kindness in their overseas homes.

For Diane and me, our first experience of expat living was in Ecuador. Shortly after moving to a small village on Ecuador’s northern coast, I parked my truck alongside the road. I was headed to the bank a block away. My elevated rig was built for rugged use on these uneven roads and I needed to stretch down to find the ground. It was raining and I clumsily exited the truck and took off at a trot toward the bank. Suddenly there were shouts, arms waving, and people on the sidewalk pointing back toward my truck. My Spanish and hearing were both poor, and I had no idea what they were trying to tell me. Suddenly a man left the sidewalk and sprinted toward my truck. Bending over, he retrieved my wallet from the mud and ran to me, wallet in hand. It had slipped from my pocket during my contortions.

This was a poor community by any standard. The money in my wallet would have made a big difference to most of the locals, and the various licenses and IDs inside would have been a hassle to replace. But those who shouted and pointed were kind and honest. The kindness of strangers in my adopted country was regularly offered, freely and genuinely.

Several months later, Diane and I decided to travel deep into the Andes mountains. We were after adventure and new experiences, and we got plenty of both. As it came time to return to our home on the coast, we found ourselves slightly lost in a large city. It was dark, and with the kindness of strangers, we found our way to the correct bus depot and discovered that the bus we wanted wasn’t leaving for seven more hours. But a bus was leaving in just a few minutes for a different coastal destination. We figured it was better to head in the correct general direction, and leave sooner rather than wait seven hours. So we boarded a bus filled with dozens of Ecuadorians we’d never met before and began our nine-hour journey toward the sea.

InternationalLiving.com Views from Hosteria Florecer, Pinas, Ecuador

We barely slowed in tiny mountain villages where vendors, carrying woven baskets filled with aromatic homemade food, would quickly board, selling their offerings before exiting at the next small village. The passengers around us eagerly explained each morsel and shared tastes of what they had bought.

As a group, we all shared a meal in a small village where a long table of food awaited. We struck up halted conversations, stretching the boundaries of our limited Spanish. We learned of their families and told of ours, teased small children, and shared the stories of our lives. Smiles and laughs abounded. Hours later, lumbering along in the dark night and nearing our wrong destination, a woman stumbled down the aisle to speak to us. Her cousin drove a taxi in this small town, and she had arranged for him to drive us to our home about one and a half hours away.

If all this has taught me anything, it’s that the kindness and friendship of people is everywhere, and it’s abundant. Fear not and step forward. New friends await.