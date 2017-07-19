The One Thing You Can Do Right This Second To Feel Better

Are you ready for the secret to a better, less stressful life? It’s free, doesn’t require you to take on an extra commitment of time , energy or resources, is self-sustaining, and is completely within your control at all times. Now that I’ve got your attention, let’s do a simple exercise together.

Whether you’re reading this on your computer, or more likely on your phone, stop for a second, close your eyes, and inhale for five seconds, hold for five, and exhale for ten. Try this simple exercise three times in a row. Now tell me: how does your body feel? Your mind? Your stress level? If you didn’t experience a life-changing shift, do it again. And keep doing it until you do. This my friends, is called breathing. Something we think we’re doing all day, when in fact we’re not – at least not deeply, consistently or mindfully enough.

I for one, never thought twice about my breathing patterns, until a serendipitous post by a friend on Instagram led me to impulsively purchase a breath tracker called Spire. I know, I know. You’re rolling your eyes. Another wearable tech device. But seriously, this time it’s different. Stick with me.

Your Breath Has Something to Tell You

After two days of wearing my Spire, something startling became abundantly clear: when I look at my phone or at the computer, basically when I’m working or on social media, I stop breathing normally. The device vibrates at me at causes an alert on my phone that says, “Your breathing has been tense for 2 minutes. Time for a break?” Tense breathing is code for not breathing deeply or consistently enough. Which I now realize is true. When I work, and especially when I’m looking at social media, I take short, erratic, fast breaths. And when I don’t breathe deeply enough, it impacts my whole body. Tense breathing is associated with being in fight or flight mode, which means your sympathetic nervous system has been activated and your body is experiencing the impact of stress from head to toe.

For me, managing the social media accounts for my business is both incredibly fulfilling, and incredibly stressful. I love connecting with my tribe and creating content that engages and inspires them. And, at the same time, I’m not immune to constantly checking and worrying about likes, comments, and the overall performance of my post and page. Sound familiar? I know I’m not alone in feeling stressed out when it comes to social media.

On the flipside, I’ve now noticed that when I’m in conversation with others – rather than working alone, or checking my phone – my breathing shifts to calm. Calm is better than average, meaning my breaths are slower, deeper, and indicative of my body being in rest and digest mode, which is great for blood pressure, digestion, the immune system and sexual function. So despite being a self-proclaimed introvert who likes to work autonomously, when I’m in the company of others, my breathing is healthier, and as a result so am I. This has led me to take on more collaborative work, and to make more space in my schedule for creative exploration in my city and networking (which has all been great for my business and for my soul). My breathing is now helping me make better decisions, by creating a stronger mind body connection and even transforming my body on a cellular level.

Breathing Puts Me In Control

And so, in an effort to a) keep the device from buzzing and beeping at me, and b) improve my overall mental and physical well-being, I’m deliberately breathing more. My loved ones definitely look at me funny sometimes and say, “Hey, are you okay?” as I’m doing my deep breathing techniques (Spire includes guided breath work and even a breathing game), but the results are worth it. I feel more rested, peaceful, and I swear I’ve lost some weight (though this could totally be unrelated). All of that aside, here’s why breathing has helped me the most: it is completely in my own control, which is something I love to feel (control) and often struggle to hold onto as an entrepreneur and mother.

Motherhood, quite literally, takes my breath away. If you’re anything like me, being a mom, and a working mom at that, means that if multitasking were a sport, I’d be in the Olympics. Which is not a good thing. More and more research suggests that multitasking is actually terrible for our brains (and not actually feasible, since what we are doing is quickly switching between activities rather than doing both at once). Breathing grounds me in my body, and also in whatever it is I am doing. It often takes me out of multitasking mode and gets me to focus on one thing at a time (which is what I’m doing this very moment, as I write this post). Breathing is my gateway to mindfulness, and mindfulness is my gateway to happiness. In my work, my goal is to empower women to practice self love and self care on a daily basis. My Spire helps me honor this commitment in my own life.

If you don’t believe me, test it. Whether you simply start to pay more attention to how you breathe, or do a deep breathing meditation in the morning, or take a breath-oriented yoga class (pranayama) after work, find a way to make breathing a deliberate part of your day. It’s a lot simpler than drinking the requisite amount of water we’re all struggling to take in as part of our latest wellness initiative (though don’t give that up either, water is super important, too).

My Spire just alerted me that I haven’t moved in a while (it tells you that too!). So up I go. Deep breath.

Some music to inspire your personal breathing revolution.