The One Thing Your Executive Coach Doesn't Want You to Know

Getting ahead is much easier when you hire a personal trainer for your life. But how do you make sure you find the right coach? Can you get fast, permanent results?

Executive coaching is a well-defined process for those who subscribe to the ethics defined by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Unfortunately, there are lots of people out there who call themselves life coaches or executive coaches who don’t subscribe to ICF standards. This article isn’t about those schmoes. This is about great executive coaches, who share a dark secret.

The Dark Secret of Coaching

The gold standard coaching methodologies are limited in that clients see some breakthroughs right away (yay!), but deeply rooted behaviors continue to haunt clients for years or decades (boo!).

Your coach doesn’t want you to know that he or she doesn’t have the training to help you unlearn the deeply rooted behaviors that are causing you the most trouble in your life.

Many coaches don’t know how to guide their clients through the process of Unlearning, so they don’t talk about it as a possibility. Instead, they hope that by pairing traditional therapy (through a separate practitioner) and their own gold standard of coaching, over many months of years, their clients will make significant improvements that the client would not have otherwise experienced.

Unlearning Deeply Rooted Behaviors

Fast, permanent change is possible. Actually, it’s not even hard and it doesn’t take dedication or time. All those excuses people have: time, money, focus, dedication are simply not needed to make fast, permanent changes in your life.

No one has to wait years to make enormous shifts in their own behaviors. I call it Coaching Plus The MindSET Method or simply Coaching Plus. I described how the the MindSET Method teaches unlearning in my book MindSET Your Manners. Unlearning is quite simply, the process of choosing your behavior instead of behaving in the way you naturally behave. Does this sound too good to be true - fast, permanent path to a new life? What’s the catch, you ask.

Willingness. That’s the catch.

You must be willing for your life to be permanently different from here on out.

Why This Works

Our natural behaviors are not some innate set of reactions and responses that reside in our DNA. Each behavior we “naturally” perform was learned at some point during our lives. Anything learned can be unlearned. All of your behaviors can be unlearned.

Coaching Plus includes an acknowledgement that we are all irrational beings who dig in our heels for reasons we don’t understand. As much as we love to pretend that we are all acting with complete rationality in our decision-making, that is simply not true. (You can see this irrationality in others, even when you can’t see it in yourself). Neuroscience has uncovered the fact that decisions are executed using emotion, not logic. So, those who believe they are fully rational decision-makers tend to be the worst offenders since they aren’t tapped into the reality of their own decision-making process.

Coaching Plus acknowledges that everyone learned certain beliefs about how the world works. Our belief systems act like laws of nature that drive our own world alone. In Coaching Plus, we bring those beliefs into the light by saying them out loud and logically determining whether the client wants to keep living by that belief or if they want to let it go (such as is the case when that belief is no longer serving them well).

Finally, Coaching Plus acknowledges that you feel hesitancy, disgust, or even anger towards some of your life options. Our emotions toward certain things are learned too. We learned which dangers to fear and which actions to abhor. Since we learned these things, we can unlearn them. Those who wish they felt differently can do so using a process of unlearning emotion or eradicating pain.

Coaching Plus The MindSET Method is an accelerated coaching process that looks a lot like traditional coaching, but adds a few key elements that make quick and permanent behavior changes possible.

For those familiar with coaching processes who want to understand more about The MindSET Method, feel free to email me at nicole@neuroEQ.com. Below is the basic outline of the process.

Coaching Plus - The MindSET Method

Coaches who teach the MindSET Method of unlearning use all the same methodologies as traditional coaches, plus they add a few steps. Here’s what it looks like:

Traditional Coaching Step 1

Establish focus - use a client-driven agenda to determine what the client would like to change.

Traditional Coaching Step 2

Discover Possibilities - use generative thinking between the client and the coach to determine various possibilities for future actions.

Coaching Plus Step A

Address Irrational/Rational Unwillingness - evaluate the client’s willingness/unwillingness to execute each of the possibilities listed above without using rational reasons as the basis for willingness.

Coaching Plus Step B

Examine Beliefs - Identify and define the beliefs driving any barriers to execution.

Coaching Plus Step C

Eradicate Pain - Eliminate the overwhelming experiences associated with any of the desired paths forward.

Traditional Coaching Step 3

Plan the Action - Decide upon the best course of action and determine a timeline for execution.

Traditional Coaching Step 4

Independent Action - The client goes back to their life to execute on the plan.

Traditional Coaching Step 5