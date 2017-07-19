The Online Dating Industry is Growing and Evolving

The rapid growth of internet usage has revolutionized almost every single aspect of our lives. Nearly all industries have been disrupted by the novel application of new technologies to improve and simplify processes, reduce market inefficiencies, or create previously unimagined ways to reach consumers. The rapid adoption of the internet, and the app based economy which has followed, have had a tremendous impact in reshaping not only consumer behavior, but also how we choose to connect with others, both personally and professionally.

From the online chat rooms of the mid -1990’s to current social media platforms, the internet continues to alter how we interact and share information with our friends, acquaintances, and strangers. One of the most significant behavioral shifts resulting from greater interconnectedness has been the adoption and continued use of internet or app based platforms created for the specific purpose of facilitating romantic interactions. Yet, like many other trends, online dating was once dismissed as a passing fad. The idea that successful long-term romantic relationships could be facilitated online and not in person was improbable to many.

As the online dating industry has grown so has the number of market participants. The growth of smart phone usage and the continued growth of the app-based economy have multiplied the number of online dating options accessible to consumers. Recent data shows that 76% percent of online dating service users access such services from their smartphone. Moreover, 22 percent of young adults report using a mobile dating app. Not surprisingly, It has been estimated that there are over 8,000 online dating platforms in existence.

Both new and old market entrants continue to battle for market share in the online dating world. One company competing for marketshare is eHarmony. Founded in 2000, eHarmony uses proprietary algorithmic software to facilitate the matchmaking process. The California based company boasts 10 million active users and 750,00 paid subscribers.

I recently had the opportunity to interview eHarmony CEO Grant Langston about his business, the industry, and his views on climbing the corporate ladder. A long time eHarmony employee, Grant took helm of the company in 2016, bringing with him not only deep industry expertise but also knowledge of the company’s marketing, social media, customer care, content, and trust and safety operations. In his free time, Grant is also the lead singer and songwriter for a Los Angeles based country music band.

Grant Langston, CEO of eHarmony.

CG: Last year you took the helm at eHarmony. How do you see the current state of the industry?

GL: It's such an interesting time in the online dating space. You will always have the group of people who are looking for very casual connections, and we've seen a large number of companies grow up to serve them. And yet there is a kind of fatigue that sets in with swiping services. Lots of casual people pedaling around exchanging "Hey, What's Up?" kind of texts. The number of actual dates is, often, pretty low and it's really like eating sugar. There's the rush of adrenaline you get from lots of photos and then the crash when you're not really satisfied.

Of course, people who want a meaningful relationship, and I think that's most people, often don't feel at home on an app that's designed to give you random matches with no sense of whether they are good or bad for you. The risk of a bad relationship is a considerable thing. We've all seen terrible relationships, and I think most people want to know that the app or service they're using is going to give them a better result than meeting someone in a bar. That's the premise for our business, and frankly that's the challenge that I've tried to present to the industry.

Let's really help people. Let's track the couples we’ve brought together and look to understand if it’s a successful match. This is, I believe, the next hurdle for online dating...anybody can just serve up Instagram photos at random based on geography. How do we actually create more love and better relationships?

CG: What are some of the challenges facing eHarmony and how are you implementing change as CEO?

GL: eHarmony is a 17-year-old tech company and that alone is a challenge. We have four separate sites on four platforms. That creates complications in the way we develop and rollout technology.

We have a mission that is sacrosanct. "We think everyone is entitled to be in a great, loving, accepting relationship. We want to help people find real, deep love." But in my view EVERYTHING else about our business is negotiable. When I arrived we had a communication platform that was antiquated. We trashed it and built a new system that is faster and helps create more communication between people. We built a dashboard to show you clearly why we match you with someone. What are the areas of compatibility that make you a good couple? Now, you know. There is a long list of app features and functions that are being rebuilt to feel more modern and helpful.

My general approach is to make eHarmony comparable in its product experience to other online dating companies, while providing a vastly superior matching and relationship outcome. The last time we did research on this, four years ago, we learned that eHarmony marriages, over a 7 year period, had a 3.9% divorce rate. This is far below couples who met in any other way. That's ultimately our goal.

CG: eHarmony has been in business since 2000. As technology and consumer expectations continue to evolve, how do you see the online dating industry continue to change?

GL: eHarmony is a company that's built on science. We have a clear perspective on what kinds of people should be together, and that's based on happy long-term relationships. We've done a lot of work in reverse-engineering these relationships to understand why some people are good together and some are terrible. I must tell you that 15 years ago I thought we would have a lot of competition with our approach to matching. It hasn't turned out that way. Other folks just seem to have no interest in research-based matching. That leaves us alone in, what we consider to be, a very important field.

Looking forward, I think people are going to want to understand why they are being matched to someone. Time is too precious, frankly, to waste on a date with someone who has no chance of being right for you. It seems likely to me that other forms of personal data, wearable tech for example, will likely become connected to online dating in ways that share more and more about who each person is in their day-to-day life.

eHarmony is also leading the industry in background verification. It’s the kind of thing that you have to be careful discussing because you don’t want to give fraudsters any tips. We reject subscribers who are in various criminal databases and we have an entire team, Trust and Safety, who inspect accounts that have been reported or kicked to them by an automated system that we built to detect fake accounts. It’s expensive for us to go to such lengths, but we feel we have a responsibility to help protect our users.

CG: You were eHarmony’s third employee and have had a 20-year career with the company, most recently as CMO before becoming CEO in July 2016. What are the biggest changes in your new role?

GL: It is true that I started as a copywriter working in a broom closet in Pasadena. During my tenure here, I've done almost every job in the building. I've made the choice to stay engaged here because early on I felt a real connection to the mission of the company. It's almost become a joke that every tech company says that they are out to "change the world", but we see evidence of our work improving the world, everyday -- people finding love, getting married, starting families. It's a powerful experience.

The biggest change in my day-to-day work life is just the range of issues I have to deal with. On any day, I'm dealing with Product, Legal, Technology, real estate issues, health insurance, public relations, organizational planning, and on and on. In each of those meetings, I'm usually the least knowledgeable person in the room. You have to master the art of asking incisive questions that cut through the jargon and sync that group up to company-wide strategy and execution.

CG: You are also the lead singer of a country music band. Is there any crossover between your day job and your passion for music?

GL: I moved to Los Angeles in my 20's from Alabama to pursue a career in music, and I've spent the last 30 years recording music, touring and marketing myself in that arena. I think it's true to say that most musicians I know are entrepreneurs. They own and operate a business that has many of the same facets as a technology company. They have a product, a brand, marketing, an Internet presence, and income and expenses that have to be reconciled. There is tremendous overlap between these two worlds from a business standpoint. But the most interesting link to me is that they are both completely dependent on creativity. Being a business executive is a creative job. The biggest reason that director level people often can't make the jump to vice president, in my view, is a lack of creativity. It is something that is very hard to teach, but essential to leading an organization and solving large scale problems.

Songwriting is a kind of artistic problem solving, and the best business leaders I know have the same kind of creative problem-solving mind.

Music, especially country music, is about storytelling and communication. The best country music is typically based on the lyric and creates an emotional experience. My day job is also about sharing a story or a vision and helping people feel a certain way. These are essentially the same skills applied in different ways.

CG: You worked your way up the corporate ladder to become the CEO of eHarmony. Do you have any advice for executives hoping to follow in your footsteps at their respective organizations?

GL: Every company and every CEO I know wants three things from employees.... energy, execution, and ideas. You want to be an excellent source of these. It is likely that you will be taken for granted, ignored or otherwise stymied in your efforts to move up. That's fine. Keep bringing the energy, execution, and ideas. Your main goal is to provide value. I don't think it hurts to keep track of the value you create so that when you do eventually ask for something you're able to say, "Let's talk about the value I bring to this company."

I see lots of younger people who are on the track to leadership, but are very impatient. They often want to tic off a checklist of accomplishments and then be advanced to a senior position. It’s important for that kind of person to understand that the further you move up the ladder the more your advancement depends on your judgment. If I'm considering promoting a person to an executive position, the number one trait I need to be sure of is their judgment, and that is an intangible that takes time to assess, often a long time.

I have been very fortunate in that this company and our leaders through the years gave me tremendous opportunity to learn and run new things. I put my hand up and said, "I'd like to run Social Media," for example and our CEO said, "Do it." I know that's not typical. If you are bringing value, don't be afraid to ask for what you want, understanding that you may have to leave the company to get it. Don’t worry. You’re building momentum with every step you take.